Left Menu

FOREX-Dollar nurses losses as 'mean reversion' trade widens

The dollar nursed losses near a one-month low on Wednesday as strong demand at a U.S. bond auction fuelled a widespread drop in Treasury yields, reducing the interest rate advantage the greenback held over other major currencies.

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 16:07 IST
FOREX-Dollar nurses losses as 'mean reversion' trade widens

The dollar nursed losses near a one-month low on Wednesday as strong demand at a U.S. bond auction fuelled a widespread drop in Treasury yields, reducing the interest rate advantage the greenback held over other major currencies. While rate differentials between U.S. and German benchmark 10-year yields have narrowed slightly to 193 bps from more than 200 bps at the start of the month, they remain considerably higher than 150 bps seen at the start of the year.

April has been a month of "mean reversion" trades among major currencies with the yen and the euro recovering most of their sharp losses sustained in March. Even commodity currencies including the Aussie and the kiwi dollar have bounced strongly. Compounding the dollar's losses has been a broad pick-up in inflationary pressures that showed U.S. consumer prices rising by the most in more than 8-1/2 years in March at 2.6%.

But that pick-up has failed to translate into expectations of an acceleration in policy tightening and on the contrary has boosted demand for U.S. debt as investors bet inflation pressures are transitory. December 2022 futures contracts are signalling a slower rise in implied interest rates, reflecting the Fed's resolve to keep policy on hold.

"The Fed’s continued commitment to loose monetary policy remains a key assumption behind our view that it is still too premature to expect a sustained U.S. dollar rally at the current juncture," MUFG strategists said. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was scheduled to speak later on Wednesday at the Economic Club of Washington; his comments on inflation will be keenly watched as he had previously said higher pressures in the coming months would be transitory.

In London trading, the dollar edged 0.1% lower versus a basket of its rivals to 91.75, its lowest level since March. 19. After peaking at a 4-1/2 month high of 93.43 at end-March, the greenback has declined 2% as Treasury yields eased. The dollar was particularly vulnerable against the yen and the euro, with the single currency threatening to rise above the psychologically important level of $1.20 for the first time since early March.

"Increasing vaccination trends in April and May will likely give a further boost to the euro/dollar exchange rate," said Vasileios Gkionakis, head of FX strategy at Banque Lombard Odier. Elsewhere, the New Zealand dollar rose 0.8% to a three-week high at $0.7110 after the country's central bank held its official interest rate and asset purchase programme steady, as expected.

The Singapore dollar rose 0.25% to S$1.3376 after the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) left its exchange-rate policy settings unchanged. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin touched a record high of $64,895 ahead of the listing of cryptocurrency platform Coinbase on Nasdaq later on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fire breaks out in shanties in southeast Delhi area, no injuries reported

A fire broke out in some shanties located in southeast Delhis Noor Nagar on Wednesday afternoon, Delhi Fire Services DFS officials said.No injuries have been reported so far in the incident, they said.According to DFS, a call regarding the ...

KKR to buy IT services firm Ensono

Private-equity giant KKR Co Inc said on Wednesday it would buy information technology services provider Ensono from Charlesbank Capital Partners and MC Partners.The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Reuters had reported on Tu...

Haiti prime minister resigns amid violence, political strife

Haitian Prime Minister Joseph Jouthe announced early Wednesday that he has resigned as the country faces a spike in killings and kidnappings and prepares for an upcoming constitutional referendum and general election later this year.Jouthe ...

Khattar pays rich tributes to Ambedkar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday paid tributes to B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, saying he spent his life for the uplift of the poor and underprivileged.On the occasion of Ambedkars birth anniversary, Khattar ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021