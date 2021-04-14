Left Menu

AYUSH Ministry's manufacturing unit IMPCL records turnover of Rs 164.33 Cr

This growth is reflective of the fast-growing adoption of AYUSH products and services by the public in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 16:17 IST
AYUSH Ministry's manufacturing unit IMPCL records turnover of Rs 164.33 Cr
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Surging ahead with dramatic growth in sales of its products, Indian Medicines Pharmaceutical Corporation Limited (IMPCL), the public sector manufacturing unit of the Ministry of AYUSH has recorded a turnover of Rs 164.33 Crore (tentative figure) for the financial year 2020-21. This is the highest number achieved in the company's history and an all-time high profit of approximately Rs 12 crore is reported for the year. In the previous year, 2019-20 best revenue figures of the company was Rs 97 Crore. This growth is reflective of the fast-growing adoption of AYUSH products and services by the public in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adding another feather in IMPCL's cap, the Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) recently recommended its 18 Ayurvedic products for WHO-GMP/COPP certification subject to certain observations in March 2021. 'World Health Organization, Good Manufacturing Practices / Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product (WHO-GMP/CoPP)' certification is given to companies after conducting an inspection. This certification is an endorsement of the quality of IMPCL's products. It will help IMPCL to commence export operation of quality medicines at a global level.

IMPCL is one of the most trusted manufacturers of AYUSH medicines in the country and is known for the authenticity of its formulations. During the COVID-19 pandemic, it was able to cater for the needs of the country in the shortest time, probably the first company in the country to provide Immuno boosting medicines as AurakshaImmuno Boosting Kit. At Rs 350, it is one of the lowest-priced such kits and is also available on Amazon. Nearly 2 lakh such kits have been sold in the last two months.

Presently, IMPCL is manufacturing 656 classical Ayurvedic, 332 Unani and 71 proprietary Ayurvedic medicines for the various diseases spectrum. It has contributed towards research and development activities and 25 new proprietary Ayurvedic medicines as per the Essential Drug List (EDL).

Every Government institution doing business with IMPCL has praised the company for providing steady support to various health programmes and ensuring an unbroken supply of products during the e COVID-19 pandemic.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Goldman Sachs profit jumps on record global dealmaking

Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported a massive jump in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, as Wall Streets biggest investment bank capitalized on record levels of global dealmaking activity. It also benefited from a favorable comparison to a yea...

SpiceJet, GoAir decide not to carry Vivo's shipments after Hong Kong fire incident

SpiceJet and GoAir have decided not to carry any shipments of Vivo after a consignment of Chinese companys smartphones caught fire at the Hong Kong airports tarmac on Sunday.Moreover, Indian aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil A...

Russia jails former official for state treason

A Russian court on Wednesday sentenced a former state official to 12.5 years in prison after finding him guilty of state treason. Alexander Vorobyov, a former assistant to the presidential envoy to the Urals Federal District, was arrested i...

Fire breaks out in shanties in southeast Delhi area, no injuries reported

A fire broke out in some shanties located in southeast Delhis Noor Nagar on Wednesday afternoon, Delhi Fire Services DFS officials said.No injuries have been reported so far in the incident, they said.According to DFS, a call regarding the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021