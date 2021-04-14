Left Menu

JPMorgan profit leaps after reserve release boost

"Our credit reserves of $26 billion are appropriate and prudent, all things considered." The bank's net income rose to $14.3 billion, or $4.50 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $2.9 billion, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected earnings of $3.10 per share, according to Refinitiv.

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 17:28 IST
JPMorgan profit leaps after reserve release boost

JPMorgan Chase & Co's earnings jumped almost 400% in the first quarter, blowing past estimates as the largest U.S. bank released more than $5 billion in reserves it had set aside to cover coronavirus-driven loan defaults. The bank, widely seen as a barometer of the health of the broader U.S. economy, said consumer spending in its businesses had returned to pre-pandemic levels and was up 14% versus the first quarter of 2019.

The results, helped by favorable comparisons to last year, also gained from a 57% jump in investment banking revenue. While the largest U.S. bank saw profits crimped last year with the economic effects of the pandemic, investors are optimistic that a recovery this year on the back of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package and widespread vaccinations could restore normalcy.

"We believe that the economy has the potential to have extremely robust, multi-year growth," Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said in a statement. "Our credit reserves of $26 billion are appropriate and prudent, all things considered." The bank's net income rose to $14.3 billion, or $4.50 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $2.9 billion, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $3.10 per share, according to Refinitiv. Revenue jumped 14% to $33.1 billion.

JPMorgan changed its full-year outlook, saying it expects expenses to be slightly higher and net interest income to be lower. Revenue-related expenses rose in the first quarter, while interest rates remained near historic lows. Investment banking revenue surged to $2.9 billion on record levels of capital markets activity, fueled largely by a surge in initial public offerings by special purpose acquisition companies.

Wall Street's boom has also been driven by record volumes of fundraising, debt refinancings, convertible bond deals and stock sales. During the quarter, JPMorgan overtook investment banking powerhouse Morgan Stanley to become the banking world's second biggest provider of worldwide M&A advisory, according to Refinitiv. The league tables rank financial services firms by the amount of M&A fees they generate. Goldman Sachs continues to lead the rankings.

Global investment banking fees hit an all-time record during the March quarter, according to data from Refinitiv, and banks like JPMorgan made the most of the dealmaking boom. JPMorgan's trading desks also trumped expectations, helped by the retail trading frenzy that has driven unprecedented rallies in "meme stocks" including GameStop since January.

Overall trading revenue rose 37% to $10.1 billion, with bond trading up 15%. Equity markets revenue jumped 47%. JPMorgan's shares were down 0.7% in pre-market trading.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also beat Wall Street estimates with its profit report on Wednesday, with Wells Fargo & Co reporting later in the morning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia says US plan for Afghan withdrawal violates Taliban deal, risks escalation -Ifax

Russias foreign ministry said on Wednesday that a U.S. plan to withdraw troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11 violated an agreement with the Taliban and could lead to an escalation, the Interfax news agency reported.U.S. President Joe Biden p...

Elderly show similar antibody response to 1st dose of Astra, Pfizer COVID-19 shots -UK study

The first study to directly compare immune reactions between Pfizers and AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccines found strong and broadly similar antibody responses in over 80-year-olds after a first dose of either shot, scientists said on Wednesday...

Bulgaria's PM Borissov says he will not lead new govt his party hopes to form

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said on Wednesday he would not be a candidate to lead the next government after his centre-right GERB fell well short of a parliamentary majority in an April 4 election, though it remains the biggest ...

Bharti Airtel announces new corporate structure to sharpen focus on digital

Bharti Airtel on Wednesday introduced a new corporate structure to sharpen the focus of the company in driving the rapidly unfolding digital opportunity in India while enabling it to unlock value. The new structure envisages Airtel Digital ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021