Left Menu

Goldman profit smashes expectations on booming investment banking

Overall investment banking revenue rose 73% to $3.77 billion, its highest since 2010, while equities trading surged 68% as a jump in trading by ordinary investors fed stock market volatility. Global investment banking fee hit an all-time record of $39.4 billion during the March quarter, according to Refinitiv data.

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 17:28 IST
Goldman profit smashes expectations on booming investment banking

Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Wednesday easily beat Wall Street expectations for first-quarter profit, as the U.S. investment bank capitalized on record levels of global dealmaking activity and a coronavirus-driven boom in stock market trading. Overall investment banking revenue rose 73% to $3.77 billion, its highest since 2010, while equities trading surged 68% as a jump in trading by ordinary investors fed stock market volatility.

Global investment banking fee hit an all-time record of $39.4 billion during the March quarter, according to Refinitiv data. Goldman also comfortably held on to its top ranking on the league tables for worldwide M&A advisory. The league tables by Refinitiv rank financial services firms on the amount of M&A fees they generate.

An unprecedented boom in private firms merging with listed shell companies to go public has helped the Wall Street giant earn handsome fees from such deals. The massive 47% jump in trading revenue was in line with the broader gains for trading desks across Wall Street and was a result of the volatility generated by a surge in retail trading of "meme stocks" like GameStop.

The bank also benefited from favorable comparisons to last year when it set aside more funds to cover potential corporate loan losses due to the pandemic and took markdowns to some assets. Financial advisory revenue came in at $1.1 billion.

Net earnings applicable to common shareholders rose to $6.7 billion in the quarter ended March 31 from $1.12 billion in the same period a year ago. Earnings per share rose to $18.60 from $3.11 a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected a profit of $10.22 per share, according to the IBES estimate from Refinitiv.

Goldman had said in March that its losses from a fire sale of stocks triggered by a meltdown of New York investment fund Archegos were immaterial. Total revenue surged 102% to $17.7 billion in the quarter.

Goldman said debt underwriting was helped by strong leveraged finance and asset-backed activity, while equity underwriting was boosted by a red-hot IPO market. Unlike rivals such as JPMorgan and Bank of America , Goldman has a relatively smaller consumer business, which has limited its exposure to loan defaults and allowed it to focus on its core strength in investment banking and trading.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia says US plan for Afghan withdrawal violates Taliban deal, risks escalation -Ifax

Russias foreign ministry said on Wednesday that a U.S. plan to withdraw troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11 violated an agreement with the Taliban and could lead to an escalation, the Interfax news agency reported.U.S. President Joe Biden p...

Elderly show similar antibody response to 1st dose of Astra, Pfizer COVID-19 shots -UK study

The first study to directly compare immune reactions between Pfizers and AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccines found strong and broadly similar antibody responses in over 80-year-olds after a first dose of either shot, scientists said on Wednesday...

Bulgaria's PM Borissov says he will not lead new govt his party hopes to form

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said on Wednesday he would not be a candidate to lead the next government after his centre-right GERB fell well short of a parliamentary majority in an April 4 election, though it remains the biggest ...

Bharti Airtel announces new corporate structure to sharpen focus on digital

Bharti Airtel on Wednesday introduced a new corporate structure to sharpen the focus of the company in driving the rapidly unfolding digital opportunity in India while enabling it to unlock value. The new structure envisages Airtel Digital ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021