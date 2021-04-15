Left Menu

UPI most preferred digital payment mode among consumers: Worldline India

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) remained the most preferred payment mode in 2020 among consumers with a person-to-merchant (P2M) market share volume of 41 per cent, Worldline India said on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 12:09 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 12:09 IST
UPI most preferred digital payment mode among consumers: Worldline India
New and old payment channels continue catering to market needs.. Image Credit: ANI

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) remained the most preferred payment mode in 2020 among consumers with a person-to-merchant (P2M) market share volume of 41 per cent, Worldline India said on Thursday. This was followed by prepaid payment instruments (PPIs) at 26 per cent. Total spends through PPI instruments increased by 65 per cent during the year while mobile wallets witnessed negative growth of 8 per cent in volume and 16 per cent in value.

Cards dominate payments when it comes to value of transaction with debit cards at 40 per cent and credit cards at 28 per cent. RBL Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI, ICICI Bank and Axis bank are the top five merchant acquiring banks to deploy point-of-sale (POS) terminals in 2020, said the report by Worldline India. The total number of cards in circulation stood at 94.7 crore as of December 2020. Out of the total cards in circulation, debit cards accounted for 94 per cent while credit cards represented a 6 per cent market share.

Interestingly, 15 banks account for 95 per cent of credit cards issued while 40 banks account for 99 per cent of debit cards issued. Transactions processed at physical touch points like grocery stores, fuel stations, clothing and apparel, pharmacies, restaurants and specialty retail together accounted for 80 per cent in volume and 60 per cent in value, according to the report.

Financial services, government institutions and education sector accounted for about 20 per cent in volume and 75 per cent in value in the online space. Gaming, e-commerce and utility services contributed to about 80 per cent in volume and over 20 per cent in value in the online space. As of December 2020, the average ticket size of credit cards was Rs 3,653 and Rs 2,568 of debit cards. The number of POS terminals deployed witnessed an all-time high figure of 57 lakh in December 2020, marking a year-on-year growth of 15 per cent.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, West Bengal and Telangana. The top 10 states with highest transactions at physical touch points in 2020 were Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, West Bengal and Telangana.

And the top 10 cities were Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Delhi, Coimbatore, Kolkata, Ernakulam and Ahmedabad. "New and old payment channels have catered to market needs, ensuring long-term growth not only in terms of on-boarding new merchants and customers in the payment ecosystem but also increasing the number of digital transactions," said Deepak Chandnani, Managing Director, Worldline South Asia and Middle East.

New payment systems like FASTag and Bharat BillPay matured in the previous year while payment gateways continued to be the reliable partners to facilitate end to end payments for consumers and merchants alike, he added. Worldline India is wholly-owned by Worldline SA -- a global transactions facilitator in all spectrums of the digital payments ecosystem. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Warrior' ordered for season three with HBO Max deal

HBO has signed a deal to renew the former Cinemax series Warrior. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the WarnerMedia-owned streaming service has picked up a third season of the action-drama, which is based on the writings of Bruce Lee. Th...

WPI inflation spikes to over 8-year high of 7.39% in March

The wholesale price-based inflation shot up to over 8-year high of 7.39 per cent in March on rising crude oil and metal prices.Also, the low base of March last year, when the data was computed with a low response rate due to the nationwide ...

Coronavirus-positive Cong candidate dies at Kolkata hospital

Congress candidate Rezaul Haque died, who tested positive for COVID-19 two days ago, died at a hospital here early on Thursday, health department sources said.Haque, 46, the partys nominee from Samsherganj assembly constituency in Murshidab...

IPL 2021: There is a family sort of vibe with Delhi Capitals, says Woakes

England pacer Chris Woakes said he is enjoying his time and having a family sort of vibe with his new Indian Premier League IPL franchise Delhi Capitals. Woakes made his debut for Capitals in their opening clash against Chennai Super Kings ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021