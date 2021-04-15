Left Menu

Refined soya oil futures fall on low demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 15:09 IST
Refined soya oil prices on Thursday fell by 2 paise to Rs 1,377 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators reduced holdings amid subdued demand in spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for delivery in April declined by 2 paise, or 0.01 per cent, to Rs 1,377 per 10 kg in 13,400 lots.

Market analysts said cutting down of positions by participants against ample stocks mainly influenced refined soya oil prices.

Refined soya oil contracts for May traded lower by Rs 3, or 0.22 per cent, at Rs 1,352.3 per 10 kg in 36,005 lots.

