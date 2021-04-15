Vahdam FY21 revenue up 110 pc at Rs 159 crore
Global direct-to-customer tea brand Vahdam India said that it has witnessed strong growth and ended FY21 with net revenue of Rs 159 crore, registering a 110 per cent year-over-year growth.
Global direct-to-customer tea brand Vahdam India said that it has witnessed strong growth and ended FY21 with net revenue of Rs 159 crore, registering a 110 per cent year-over-year growth. The brand continues to grow strong and aims to grow three times over the next three years to deliver Rs 500 crore of revenue by FY24.
"The pandemic has accelerated our growth, given the shift towards high quality and trusted wellness products besides larger adoption of e-commerce globally," said Founder and Chief Executive Officer Bala Sarda. "We plan to continue to grow by focussing on three key growth triggers that are going deeper in our current markets (the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany), grow our omni-channel distribution and diversify into other relevant product categories," he added.
Vahdam India which was awarded the Global SMB by Jeff Bezos in his visit to India, gets a majority of its revenue from the US market. (ANI)
