Left Menu

Wipro Q4 profit jumps 28 pc to Rs 2,972 crore

IT software major Wipro on Thursday reported 27.8 per cent year-on-year jump in its net profit at Rs 2,972 crore in the January to March quarter (Q4 FY21) as against Rs 2,326 crore in the same period last year.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 15-04-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 16:44 IST
Wipro Q4 profit jumps 28 pc to Rs 2,972 crore
Earnings per share for the quarter was at Rs 5.39, marking an increase of 31.8 pc. Image Credit: ANI

IT software major Wipro on Thursday reported 27.8 per cent year-on-year jump in its net profit at Rs 2,972 crore in the January to March quarter (Q4 FY21) as against Rs 2,326 crore in the same period last year. On a quarter-on quarter, the profit increased marginally by 0.14 per cent as compared to Rs 2,968 crore in the October to December quarter of FY21.

Revenue from operations climbed by 3.4 per cent YoY to Rs 16,245 crore as against Rs 15,711 crore in Q4 FY20. Sequentially, the figure rose by 3.67 per cent from Rs 15,670 crore in the December quarter. The IT services segment revenue was at 2.15 billion dollars, an increase of 3.9 per cent QoQ and 3.8 per cent YoY. Earnings per share for the quarter was at Rs 5.39, marking an increase of 31.8 per cent YoY.

"We delivered a third consistent quarter of strong revenue growth, deal wins and operating margins. We also announced our largest ever acquisition of Capco that will bolster our global financial services sector," said CEO and Managing Director Thierry Delaporte. "We are excited with this wave of business momentum that we are witnessing. All key markets are now growing on YoY basis and this provides us a solid foundation to build on next year growth rates."

Jatin Dalal, Chief Financial Officer said the company delivered a 340 bps expansion YoY in operating margins for the quarter after absorbing the impact of wage hike. On a full year basis, it increased margins by 220 bps with a consistent improvement in operating metrics. "Led by disciplined execution, we generated strong operating cash flows at 136.7 per cent of our net income of our the full year. We successfully completed the share buyback programme returning 1.3 billion dollars to our shareholders," said Dalal.

Wipro said it expects revenue from IT services business to be in the range of 2,195 million to 2,238 million dollars in the quarter ending June 30. This translates to a sequential growth of 2 to 4 per cent. This does not include revenue from recently-announced acquisitions of Capco and Ampion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chanu, Jerermy eye good show at Asian Weightlifting Championship

Former world champion Mirabai Chanu will look to put her best foot forward after spending more than a year without competition when she spearheads the Indian challenge at the Asian Weightlifting Championship starting here on Friday.While th...

Slow vaccine rollout likely to hit Ukraine's growth, says central bank official

Ukraines slow vaccination rollout to fight the coronavirus pandemic was one of the reasons the central bank cut its economic growth forecast for 2021 to 3.8 from 4.2, central bank deputy governor Dmytro Sologub said on Thursday.He spoke at ...

Was waiting for such an innings for a long time, says Babar

After playing an unbeaten knock of 122 in the third T20I against South Africa, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has said that he was waiting for such an innings for a very long time. Babars knock helped Pakistan chase down a target of 204 with n...

M1xchange Raises $10 MM Led by Amazon

Delhi, India NewsVoir MSMEs across 352 Cities use the M1xchange TReDS M1xchange will expand its network across India and emerge as a comprehensive supply chain financing leader for MSMEs of all sizes MSMEs can access funds at a much lowe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021