PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 19:27 IST
SpiceXpress signs agreement with B Medical Systems for COVID vaccine transportation

SpiceXpress, the cargo arm of SpiceJet airline, signed an agreement with Luxembourg-based B Medical Systems on Thursday for safe, reliable and temperature-controlled transportation of COVID-19 vaccine across India.

With an aim to expand the basket of COVID-19 vaccines and enhance the pace of inoculation in India, the central government on Tuesday had announced fast-track emergency approval for foreign-produced jabs that have been granted similar clearances in other countries.

The government's move is significant as it may make available several vaccines, including those made by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, in India with certain conditions.

In a statement on Thursday, B Medical Systems said it will provide medical-grade transport solutions to SpiceXpress for the transportation of the COVID-19 vaccine and various pharmaceutical preparations across the country.

The transport boxes from B Medical Systems offer storage in the temperature range varying from -80°C to 8°C and are US FDA, EU MDR as well as WHO PQS certified, it noted.

''The collaboration also covers the opening of several pharma logistics centres of excellence across several airports in India,'' it added.

The agreement between the two companies will facilitate safe, reliable and effective temperature-controlled transportation of vaccines, pharmaceutical preparation and various biological specimens across India, it stated.

