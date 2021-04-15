Left Menu

Self-driving truck maker TuSimple valued at $8.5 bln in Nasdaq debut

A string of lidar-sensor manufacturers went public last year through mergers with publicly listed shell companies, including Luminar Technologies Inc, Velodyne Lidar Inc, Ouster Inc, underlining the demand for autonomous driving technology. TuSimple posted a net loss of $177.9 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, a recent regulatory filing showed.

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 21:37 IST
Self-driving truck maker TuSimple valued at $8.5 bln in Nasdaq debut

Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc made a lackluster U.S. stock market debut on Thursday, giving the self-driving truck maker a market capitalization of $8.5 billion. TuSimple shares opened at $40.25, marginally higher than their initial public offering (IPO) price of $40 per share.

The San Diego, California-based company sold about 27 million shares in its IPO while some stockholders sold about 6.8 million shares. TuSimple received about $1.1 million in proceeds from the IPO. The company, backed by Volkswagen's commercial trucking unit, TRATON SE, and United Parcel Service Inc, is developing self-driving trucks with Navistar International Corp, which are slated to start production in 2024.

Many startups, automakers and large technology companies, including Google's Waymo and China-based Xpeng Inc, are accelerating work on their self-driving technology that is expected to bring a sea change in the transportation industry. A string of lidar-sensor manufacturers went public last year through mergers with publicly listed shell companies, including Luminar Technologies Inc, Velodyne Lidar Inc, Ouster Inc, underlining the demand for autonomous driving technology.

TuSimple posted a net loss of $177.9 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, a recent regulatory filing showed. The company said it expects to incur significant expenses and continuing losses in the foreseeable future. Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and J.P. Morgan were among the underwriters for the offering.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine's Zelenskiy to hold talks with Merkel, Macron about Russia standoff

The leaders of Ukraine, France and Germany will hold three-way talks on Friday about Ukraines standoff with Russia over the conflict in the eastern Donbass region, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video released to media on Thursday....

Historical monuments, museums in India closed till May 15 amid record surge of COVID-19 infections

All centrally protected monuments, sites, and museums under the Archaeological Survey of India ASI will be closed till May 15 or until further orders in light of the ongoing second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the prevailing COVID-...

As French COVID toll hits grim milestone, a bereaved family mourns

Patrick Grasset is one of 100,000 people in France to have died of COVID-19, a milestone reached when the official death toll from the pandemic was updated on Thursday, but his daughter Julie wants him to be remembered as her father, not a...

Japan's Suga heads to US for China-focused talks with Biden

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga left for Washington on Thursday for talks with President Joe Biden meant to show the strength of their security alliance at a time when both nations are concerned with Chinas growing economic and milit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021