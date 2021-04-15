Left Menu

Citigroup profit jumps, plans Asia and EMEA exits as Fraser makes her mark

The bank reported $7.94 billion in profit, triple the $2.54 billion it made a year earlier, as it released funds set aside to cover pandemic loan losses and cashed in on a boom in listed shell company deals which has boosted underwriting income across Wall Street. Citigroup's share price was broadly flat in afternoon trading.

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 22:58 IST
Citigroup profit jumps, plans Asia and EMEA exits as Fraser makes her mark

Citigroup Inc trounced first-quarter profit expectations, thanks to a rebound in the broader economy and a jump in investment banking activity, and said it will exit some overseas businesses as new chief executive Jane Fraser starts to make her mark on the country's third-largest lender. The bank reported $7.94 billion in profit, triple the $2.54 billion it made a year earlier, as it released funds set aside to cover pandemic loan losses and cashed in on a boom in listed shell company deals which has boosted underwriting income across Wall Street.

Citigroup's share price was broadly flat in afternoon trading. "Our first impression is the incoming CEO Jane Fraser is striking the right cord on messaging a sense of urgency to undertake strategic changes that enhance the profitability profile," UBS analyst Saul Martinez wrote in a note.

Fraser, who took over from Michael Corbat on March 1, is trying to bring Citigroup -- an industry laggard hobbled by creaky technology and poor risk-management controls -- in line with the profitability and share price performance of its peers. Over the past decade, Citigroup's share price return has paled in comparison to that of JPMorgan Chase & Co and Bank of America Corp, while its ongoing operational problems have got it into hot water with its regulators https://www.reuters.com/article/usa-citigroup-enforcement/citigroup-fined-400-million-by-regulators-agrees-to-fix-longstanding-deficiencies-idUSKBN26T0BL.

As part of Fraser's turnaround strategy, the bank is exiting consumer businesses in 13 Asia and EMEA markets, including Australia, China and India where it does not have the necessary scale to compete, said Fraser. "We believe our capital, investment dollars and other resources are better deployed against higher returning opportunities in wealth management and our institutional businesses in Asia," she said in a statement.

The consumer bank will still operate "wealth centers" in Singapore and Hong Kong, as well as London and the United Arab Emirates, and its Institutional Clients Group, which includes capital markets, commercial banking and private banking, will be unaffected, the bank said. It provided no timeframe for the exits but Fraser, who grew up in Scotland, told analysts there would be "no dilly-dallying" on executing the changes.

Efforts to fix risk controls and operational issues pushed expenses up 4%, in line with the company's projections. Like its peers, Citigroup's bottom line was buoyed by a broader economic recovery thanks to vaccine rollouts, which have allowed Americans to get back to work, and $1.9 trillion in stimulus. As a result, Citigroup released $3.85 billion in loan loss reserves.

Also in line with Wall Street peers, Citigroup's investment banking revenue surged 46% on stronger equity underwriting fees. The bank has been a leader in raising money for the so-called special purpose acquisition, or SPAC, company frenzy, which has seen $100 billion worth of U.S. deals this year alone. But Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason told reporters on Thursday that he doubts the record-breaking activity will last. "We expect to see a decline in SPACs in line with broader equity underwriting activity as interest rates push investors towards surer returns," Mason added.

REVENUES DOWN The bank also felt the impact of ultra-low interest rates and cash-flush consumers using debit cards for more purchases and paying off loans. That helped push total revenues down 7% to $19.3 billion, while its pre-provision profit - seen as a better gauge of bank performance this quarter - was down 18% on last year.

Much of that was driven by an 18% decline in credit card revenue, even as overall credit card sales grew %1. Net interest revenue, the difference between interest the bank earns and what it pays on deposits and borrowings, was down 12% from a year earlier at $10.17 billion. Markets and securities revenue for Citigroup rose 2%, compared with an exceptionally strong quarter a year earlier.

"As elsewhere, trading and banking were a bit stronger than expected and net interest income a bit weaker but it was basically all pretty close to expectations," wrote Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Canadian Grand Prix cancelled for second year - CBC

The Canadian Formula One Grand Prix scheduled for June 13 at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal has been cancelled, CBC Radio reported on Thursday. With the spread of new COVID-19 variants and Canada battling to contain a third wave ...

Pak’s high court asks govt to clear India’s 'misunderstandings' about court’s jurisdiction in Jadhav case

Pakistans Islamabad High Court on Thursday asked the Foreign Office to clear Indias misunderstanding about the courts jurisdiction to hear the Kulbhushan Jadhav case to implement the verdict of the International Court of Justice.Jadhav, the...

Iraq: UNESCO architectural design winners to rebuild iconic Al-Nouri Mosque complex

Selected by an international jury from among 123 entries in a global competition, the winning design called Courtyards Dialogue is a major component of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organizations UNESCO ambitious project to ...

Egyptian architects win competition for restoring Al-Nouri Mosque complex

An international jury today announced that an entry by eight Egyptian architects won the international competition for the reconstruction of the historic Al-Nouri Mosque complex in Mosul, Iraq, a major component of UNESCOs ambitious project...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021