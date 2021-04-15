Left Menu

Statistics Poland and World Bank sign MoU to cooperate in collecting data

The five-year agreement provides a framework within which both Statistics Poland and the World Bank may undertake a range of collaborative activities.

World Bank | Warsaw | Updated: 15-04-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 23:55 IST
Image Credit: www.worldbank.org

President of Statistics Poland (GUS) Dominik Rozkrut, PhD, and World Bank's Development Data Group Director Haishan Fu have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to more closely cooperate in collecting, processing, and disseminating data to support evidence-based policymaking.

The five-year agreement provides a framework within which both Statistics Poland and the World Bank may undertake a range of collaborative activities. It enables both organizations to share knowledge, pool expertise, and collaborate on the preparation and promotion of knowledge-sharing events, among other things.

"Knowledge exchange is a key pillar of the World Bank Development Data Group's collaboration with Statistics Poland. Our work across priority areas, such as climate change, poverty alleviation, and the pandemic response, relies heavily on data and knowledge shared through memoranda such as this. I am confident that this opportunity to collaborate with Statistics Poland will further enable us to deliver the best analytical and advisory services in the country and beyond," says Haishan Fu, Director of the World Bank's Development Data Group and Co-Chair of the World Bank's Development Data Council.

The World Bank has recently collaborated with Statistics Poland on two projects to undertake ex-post evaluations of the impact of innovation and entrepreneurship support in the country between 2007 and 2013, and to understand the determinants of firm-level productivity growth between 2010 and 2019.

"We stand ready to continue working with the World Bank - which is supporting Poland's efforts to build inclusive and sustainable development. We hope that our cooperation on data collection and processing may be useful for evidence-based policy-making," says Dominik Rozkrut, PhD, the President of Statistics Poland.

The World Bank is an international development institution with an overarching mission to reduce poverty, improve living conditions, and promote sustainable development. It achieves these objectives through several instruments, including loans, technical assistance, and knowledge-sharing services to its member countries and through partnerships with other organizations. The World Bank also collaborates with public and private entities to improve the effectiveness of development assistance, toward contributing to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Statistics Poland is an institution in charge of collecting, processing, and developing collected data, as well as disseminating the results of statistical surveys as official statistical data. Statistics Poland guarantees the comparability of national statistics, which are created on the basis of international standards and methods, in accordance with the universal quality framework.

