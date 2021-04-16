Left Menu

Honda Cars recalls 77,954 units of select models to replace faulty fuel pumps

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 18:19 IST
Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Friday announced the recall of 77,954 units of select models in India to replace faulty fuel pumps in an exercise it started last year.

The fuel pumps installed in these vehicles may contain defective impellers that could over time result in engine stopping or not starting, HCIL said in a statement.

The recall impacts models, Amaze, 4th generation City, WR-V, Jazz, Civic, BR-V, and CRV, which have been manufactured between January 2019 and September 2020.

The company said 36,086 units of Amaze manufactured between January -August 2019 and 20,248 units of the 4th Gen City produced between January -September 2019 have been recalled.

Similarly, 7,871 units of WR-V and 6,235 units of Jazz manufactured between January-August 2019 are impacted by the recall, it added.

5,170 units of Civic rolled out in January-September 2019; 1,737 units of BR-V produced between January and October 2019, and 607 units of CRV manufactured between January 2019 and September 2020 will also come under the recall.

The replacement will be carried out free of cost at HCIL dealerships across India in a phased manner, starting from April 17, 2021, and the owners are being contacted individually, the company said.

Last year in June, the company had recalled 65,651 units of different models, including Amaze, City and Jazz produced in 2018 to replace faulty fuel pumps.

Under the initiative, the company had recalled 32,498 units of Amaze, 16,434 units of City, 7,500 units of Jazz, 7,057 units of WR-V, 1,622 units of BR-V, 360 units of Brio and 180 units of CR-V.

