US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Dow hit record highs after bumper earnings from big banks

The S&P 500 and the Dow hit all-time highs on Friday as Morgan Stanley wrapped up earnings reports from the big U.S. banks with a profit surge, while optimism about a solid economic rebound put the main indexes on course for weekly gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 22.17 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 34,058.16. The S&P 500 opened higher by 3.72 points, or 0.09%, at 4,174.14, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 20.35 points, or 0.14%, to 14,059.11 at the opening bell.

