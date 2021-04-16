Left Menu

Congo Republic's President Sassou promises to improve business climate as he starts new term

Congo Republic's President Denis Sassou Nguesso pledged to reform and simplify business and tax laws to help boost economic growth as he was sworn in on Friday, prolonging his 38-year reign over the central African oil producer.

Reuters | Kinshasa | Updated: 16-04-2021 21:27 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Facebook / Denis Sassou Nguesso

Congo Republic's President Denis Sassou Nguesso pledged to reform and simplify business and tax laws to help boost economic growth as he was sworn in on Friday, prolonging his 38-year reign over the central African oil producer. Known as "emperor" by some of his African peers, 77-year-old Sassou was re-elected with more than 88% of the vote in a March 21 presidential election.

He came to power in 1979, ruling until he lost Congo's first multi-party elections in 1992 before returning to office in 1997 after a civil war. Sassou said during a swearing in ceremony in the capital Brazzaville attended by several heads of states of the region that he aimed to focus on reviving and diversifying Congo's battered economy that has been hit by declining oil prices.

Around 90% of revenue in the OPEC member state comes from oil. Sassou said he aimed to make it easier for investors to do business in Congo, while tackling the country's balance of payment deficit and debt burden.

But the country could face more headwinds after Australia's Sundance Resources said last month it had referred a dispute with Congo to arbitration in London, where it is seeking $8.76 billion in damages after the government revoked its mining license. "We need to improve business climate, simplify tax laws and improve commercial laws," Sassou, adding that objective was to improve economic growth rate.

He did not give a figure, but the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in its forecast on Thursday that Congo's economy was expected to grow at 1% in 2022, after 0.2% growth expected this year, and a 7.8 contraction in last year. The IMF had warned that the country's debt which rose to over 100% of gross domestic product last year, was unsustainable.

Congo has been locked in prolonged negotiations with creditors over its debt which is delaying bailout talks and aid from the IMF.

