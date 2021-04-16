Left Menu

GRAPHIC-The cycle turns: Emerging central banks hike rates in March

Emerging market central banks delivered five net interest rate hikes in March, marking the end of an easing cycle which started in 2019 as central banks in the developing world grapple with rising inflation pressures. Across a group of 37 central banks in developing economies, policy makers in Ukraine, Georgia, Brazil, Turkey and Russia raised interest rates, many delivering bigger hikes than expected.

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 21:27 IST
GRAPHIC-The cycle turns: Emerging central banks hike rates in March

Emerging market central banks delivered five net interest rate hikes in March, marking the end of an easing cycle which started in 2019 as central banks in the developing world grapple with rising inflation pressures.

Across a group of 37 central banks in developing economies, policy makers in Ukraine, Georgia, Brazil, Turkey and Russia raised interest rates, many delivering bigger hikes than expected. This follows a total of two net interest rate cuts in February. For an interactive version of the graphic, click here https://tmsnrt.rs/3jSycdO.

Analysts said the recent rise in global bond yields had pushed some central banks into normalising record-low interest rates. "We expect several LatAm (Latin American) economies to start to tighten as well," said S&P Global Ratings analysts in their monthly report.

"Curves are pricing in hikes over the next 12 months in several other countries, including Colombia, Chile, Mexico, and the Philippines (and more hikes in Brazil and Russia)." The tally between rate cuts and hikes across the group of 37 according to Reuters calculations has been negative or zero since February 2019. This has been the longest easing cycle since the 2008 financial crisis and the 2010 euro crisis.

At the peak of the easing cycle in March last year, 27 of the 37 central banks cut interest rates, trying to protect their economies as the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic rippled through markets around the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia pledges more sanctions against U.S. unless Washington changes course

The Russian foreign ministry on Friday pledged to impose more counter sanctions on Washington unless the United States changed what it called its anti-Russian course and backed away from confrontation.The foreign ministry made the pledge in...

Create more COVID centres to increase number of beds with oxygen facility: Kejriwal to officials

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday directed officials to ensure that the beds shown on the Delhi Corona app are actually available in real-time at hospitals. He also said that efforts should be made to create more COVID care centres t...

Customer privacy, data protection non-negotiable: RBI Dy Governor

Reserve Bank Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao has said that technological innovation in banking is of paramount importance but cannot be pursued at the cost of customer privacy and data protection which are non-negotiable.We must generate tr...

‘Sleeper coach of Secunderabad-bound train catches fire, none injured

A sleeper coach of Secunderabad-bound Danapur-SC special tarin caught fire on Friday at Prayagraj Chhivki railway station, but the fire was controlled in time and no one was injured in the incident.There was information of smokes emanating ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021