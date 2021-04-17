Vice Navy Chief inaugurates block at Delhi naval station in tribute to braveheart Lt Sihag

Vice Navy Chief inaugurates block at Delhi naval station in tribute to braveheart Lt SihagPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 18:56 IST
Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar inaugurated a new block at the naval station here on Friday in a tribute to fallen braveheart Lieutenant Dharambir Singh Sihag, said an official statement on Saturday.
Sihag was killed in action on August 12, 1999, in Kashmir when he and his teammate were defusing land mines amid heavy firing from terrorists, it said.
The Indian Navy tweeted, ''In a befitting tribute to a fallen braveheart, a new block in the memory of Lt Dharambir Singh Sihag, Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry) (Posthumous) was inaugurated by Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar, Vice Chief of Naval Staff, on 16 April at Naval Station, Delhi.'' It said Lt Sihag was leading his team on August 12, 1999, and he along with his teammate ''diligently defused the land mines blocking his team's advance''. Facing heavy fire from terrorists, he returned fire, forcing them to retreat, the navy noted.
''While defusing the mines he lost his life to a remotely triggered land mine. Lt Sihag exemplified courage and devotion to duty in keeping with the finest traditions of Indian Navy,'' it stated.
