Left Menu

COVID-19 hits passenger vehicle exports; shipments tumble 39 pc in FY21

Besides, General Motors India exported 28,619 units, down 47.84 per cent from the same period last year. Kia Motors India and Honda Cars India however witnessed an increase in overseas shipments last fiscal.Kia exported 40,440 units during the period, an increase of 88.43 per cent over 2019-20.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2021 10:37 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 10:32 IST
COVID-19 hits passenger vehicle exports; shipments tumble 39 pc in FY21
Industry tried its best to catch up in the second half of the fiscal when things became relatively better but could not match up to the FY20 performance. Image Credit: Wikimedia commons

Passenger vehicle exports from India declined by 39 per cent in the last fiscal as disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic put brakes on the overseas shipments. Most of the damage was done in the first six months of the last fiscal when pandemic-led lockdowns and other logistics, supply chain issues impacted the export of vehicles.

Industry tried its best to catch up in the second half of the fiscal when things became relatively better but could not match up to the FY20 performance.

According to the SIAM data, passenger vehicle (PV) exports declined by 38.92 per cent in 2020-21 to 4,04,400 units from 6,62,118 vehicles in 2019-20.

Passenger car dispatches declined by 44.32 per cent to 2,64,927 units last fiscal compared to 4,75,801 units in FY20.

Similarly, utility vehicle exports witnessed a 24.88 per cent decline last fiscal compared to 1,83,468 units in 2019-20.

Overseas shipments of vans saw a steep 42.16 per cent fall during the last fiscal to 1,648 units from 2,849 units in 2019-20.

''While the exports of passenger vehicles had dropped by a whopping 58 per cent in the first half of FY21 due to the pandemic and resultant lockdowns, marginal improvement due to multitude of efforts by the OEMs in the second half of FY21 led to the year closing with an overall decline in exports of passenger vehicles by 39 per cent,'' SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon told PTI.

Most of the major PV exporters saw a significant drop in their overseas shipments in the last fiscal. The country's leading exporter Hyundai Motor India shipped 1,04,342 units in 2020-21 fiscal, down 38.57 per cent compared to the previous fiscal.

Maruti Suzuki India exported 94,938 units, down 5.34 per cent from the year-ago period.

Ford India shipped 46,064 units to overseas markets during the period under review, down 64.96 per cent from FY20.

Nissan Motor India exported 32,390 units last fiscal, down 59.25 per cent from the 2019-20 fiscal. Volkswagen India exported 31,089 units during the period under review, down 44.1 per cent from 2019-20. Besides, General Motors India exported 28,619 units, down 47.84 per cent from the same period last year. Kia Motors India and Honda Cars India however witnessed an increase in overseas shipments last fiscal.

Kia exported 40,440 units during the period, an increase of 88.43 per cent over 2019-20. Similarly, Honda Cars shipped 5,151 units in 2020-21 up 37.54 per cent over 2019-20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

JEE Mains entrance exam postponed amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Engineering entrance exam JEE-Mains scheduled to be held from April 27-30 has been postponed in view of the COVID-19 situation, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced on Sunday.Given the current covid19 situation, I hav...

First time seeing such crowd of sick and dead, says Rahul Gandhi

Taking a jibe at the ongoing political rallies, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that he has seen such a crowd of sick and dead for the first time. Taking to Twitter, the Congress MP mentioned rallies and wrote, For the first tim...

IPL 2021: Very important one set batsman plays through innings quite deep, says Laxman

SunRisers Hyderabad mentor VVS Laxman said that it is very important that a set batsman should play deep through the innings as the wicket here at the Chepauk Stadium is slow and a new batter takes time to adjust to it. Hyderabad suffered t...

Cricket-Hyderabad's winless streak in IPL baffles skipper Warner

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner is surprised by his teams winless streak in the Indian Premier League IPL and demanded smart cricket from his side after their third successive defeat in Saturdays match against Mumbai Indians. For t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021