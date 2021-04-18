Left Menu

India to become No 1 EV maker in world: Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday expressed confidence that lithium-ion batteries would be manufactured fully in the country in the next six months and India will become number one electric vehicle maker in the world in due course of time.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 18:06 IST
India to become No 1 EV maker in world: Gadkari
Gadkari, who also holds the MSME portfolio, said indigenous battery technology will make EV the most effective means of transport. Image Credit: Twitter(@nitin_gadkari)

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday expressed confidence that lithium-ion batteries would be manufactured fully in the country in the next six months and India will become the number one electric vehicle maker in the world in due course of time. Addressing Amazon's Smbhav Summit virtually, Gadkari further said that the government wants to encourage automakers to introduce flex-fuel engines in India and he is in the final discussion with manufacturers.

''India is moving ahead towards making electric vehicles. In due course of time, we will be the number one electric vehicle(EV) maker in the world. All reputed brands are present in India,'' the Road Transport and Highways Minister said.

Gadkari, who also holds the MSME portfolio, said indigenous battery technology will make EV the most effective means of transport.

''India has got the tremendous capability for making green power... Within six months, I am confident that we will be in a position to make 100 per cent lithium-ion battery in India, there is no shortage of lithium,'' he asserted.

Gadkari also said that the government is also working to launch hydrogen fuel cell (HFC) technology. HFC technology uses chemical reactions between hydrogen and oxygen (from the air) to generate electrical energy, eliminating the use of fossil fuels.

Noting that India imports Rs 8 lakh crore of crude oil and it is going to double in the next 4-5 years which will have a huge impact on the economy, he said it is important to look for an efficient and alternative mode of energy.

''E mobility will be the important tool to develop pollution-free transport,'' Gadkari said.

The Union minister also pointed out that in the next two years, the cost of electric vehicles will come down and will be as competitive as petrol and diesel vehicles.

He emphasised that the quality of EV manufactured in India should be of international standard.

Gadkari said he wants to make the Indian automobile industry the number one manufacturing hub in the world. ''For that purpose, we are now encouraging ethanol, methanol, bio- CNG, electric and hydrogen fuel cell,'' he said.

Gadkari also stressed the need for diversification of agriculture towards the energy and power sector.

''We have sugar surplus, wheat surplus, rice surplus and that is the problem that our minimum support price (MSP) is higher than international price and market price,'' he argued.

Presently, the turnover of our automobile industry is Rs 7.5 lakh crore, out of which our export is Rs 3.5 lakh crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motorcycling-Quartararo secures back-to-back wins

Yamahas Fabio Quartararo claimed a second consecutive MotoGP victory after leading almost from start to finish at the Portuguese Grand Prix on Sunday as six-times world champion Marc Marquez finished seventh in his first race in nine months...

Sheriff: 3 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Wisconsin tavern

Authorities in Wisconsin pleaded Sunday for help in locating a suspect who opened fire at a tavern in a confrontation that left three people dead and two people seriously injured.Kenosha Sheriff David Beth said while the suspected shooter i...

U'khand: 20 patients escape from COVID care centre

Hoodwinking the authorities, 20 patients escaped from a COVID care centre at Narendra Nagar here, officials said here on Sunday.The matter came to light when doctors visited the wards at the centres on Saturday night for a regular check-up,...

Dr. Fauci expects decision on J&J vaccine as soon as Friday

A decision on whether to resume the use of Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine could come as soon as Friday, Dr Anthony Fauci told CBSs Face the Nation on Sunday, adding that he would not be surprised if there is a resumption in some form....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021