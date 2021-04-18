Left Menu

'Godzilla vs. Kong' Tops Box Office Again, Crosses $80 Million in the U.S.

The Legendary and Warner Bros movie added another $7.7 million, boosting its North American tally to $80.5 million. The film looks to be the first to cross $100 million in the U.S and Canada since the pandemic began. Globally "Tom and Jerry" hit a notable box office milestone, surpassing $100 million in ticket sales.

Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 21:28 IST
'Godzilla vs. Kong' Tops Box Office Again, Crosses $80 Million in the U.S.

By Rebecca Rubin LOS ANGELES, April 18 (Variety.com) - "Godzilla vs. Kong" remained atop the domestic box office in its third weekend of release. The Legendary and Warner Bros movie added another $7.7 million, boosting its North American tally to $80.5 million.

The film looks to be the first to cross $100 million in the U.S and Canada since the pandemic began. Its ticket sales are especially notable, and not just because movie theaters across the country have been operating at reduced capacity. "Godzilla vs. Kong" has been available on HBO Max to subscribers, meaning people who pay for the streaming service can watch it at home for no extra charge. Warner Bros. entire 2021 slate will follow a similar release pattern. Given the impaired marketplace, new releases have been few and far between. That has given "Godzilla vs. Kong" and other holdover titles free rein over box office charts.

Universal's "Nobody," an action thriller starring Bob Odenkirk, landed in second place with $2.5 million. The film has made $19 million in the U.S. and $34 million globally in four weeks. Due to an agreement between Universal and several theater chains, including AMC and Cinemark, audiences can already rent "Nobody" on demand. Sony's "The Unholy" secured the No. 3 spot with $2 million in its third weekend in theaters. The thriller has generated $9.5 million to date.

Disney's action adventure "Raya and the Last Dragon" came in fourth with $1.9 million over the weekend. The family friendly movie, which has been offered on Disney Plus for a premium $30 charge, has amassed $37 million in North America since it first hit theaters. Rounding out the top five is Warner Bros "Tom and Jerry," an animated/live-action hybrid about the infamous cat and mouse duo. It pulled in $1.1 million, bringing its North American tally to $42 million. Like "Godzilla vs. Kong," the film is also available on HBO Max for 31 days. Globally "Tom and Jerry" hit a notable box office milestone, surpassing $100 million in ticket sales.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Science News Roundup: 'NASA rules,' Musk says as SpaceX wins $2.9 billion contract; Scientists find only 3% of land area unblemished by humans and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

QUOTES-Soccer-Reaction to major European clubs planning for breakaway Super League

Media reports on Sunday said that 12 European clubs, including six from England, have signed up to a breakaway Super League -- a rival competition to UEFAs Champions League. Following are some reactions to the newsEUROPEAN SOCCERS GOVERNING...

JP Nadda asks BJP workers to start 'Apna Booth, Corona Mukt' campaign

By Kumar Gaurav BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday held a meeting with state party presidents and national office bearers over the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.In the virtual meeting, he asked party workers to start the Apn...

1,400 to 2,000 beds to be readied for COVID-19 patients in Delhi in two days: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that 1,400 to 2,000 beds will be readied for COVID-19 patients in the city in the next two days, as the city grappled with a shortage of oxygen and beds amid a surge in coronavirus cases.He...

Cases filed against two hospitals in Delhi for turning away COVID patients

Cases were registered against two hospitals in Delhi on Sunday for turning away COVID-19 patients, a day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal warned them of strict action if found giving wrong information about availability of beds. Complai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021