World Cup Fever: Spike in North America Travel Bookings

Recent data from Amadeus, a travel technology firm, highlights a significant rise in flight bookings to North America, correlated with the announcement of the soccer World Cup schedule. British travelers account for 18% of these bookings, demonstrating strong interest in attending the event.

Despite diminished European travel to the U.S. following the 2024 election of President Donald Trump and increased security at borders, the World Cup has revived interest, particularly among English and Scottish fans. Safety concerns remain, exacerbated by recent violence linked to ICE detentions in Minneapolis, yet bookings continue to rise.

The influx is most notable for key matches, like the opening game in New York City featuring Brazil against Morocco, which saw over 2,500 flight bookings in a single day. Additionally, hotel occupancy in Mexico City has markedly increased, showing enhanced tourism prospects for host cities in North America.

