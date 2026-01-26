Left Menu

Bollywood Actor Arrested: A Decade of Alleged Betrayal

Bollywood actor Nadeem Khan has been arrested in Mumbai on charges of raping his domestic help over a ten-year period, promising marriage as a pretext. The 41-year-old victim filed a complaint leading to Khan's arrest. The case is transferred due to jurisdictional issues in Malwani.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing case unfolding in the Bollywood realm, actor Nadeem Khan was arrested in Mumbai for allegedly raping his domestic help over a span of ten years, using the promise of marriage as leverage, according to police reports on Monday.

The 41-year-old complainant accused Khan, who recently appeared in the hit film 'Dhurandhar', of multiple instances of sexual assault, initiated at her Malwani residence and continuing at Khan's house in Versova, the western suburbs, an official disclosed.

The victim approached the Versova police after Khan reneged on the marriage proposal. Due to the crime's first occurrence in Malwani, the case is under a zero FIR, transferring it for jurisdictional proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

