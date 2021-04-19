Left Menu

Soccer-Top European clubs announce breakaway Super League

The league plans to launch "as soon as practicable" and the founding clubs will be given $3.5 billion "to support their infrastructure investment plans and to offset the impact of the COVID pandemic", the statement said.

Reuters | Manchester | Updated: 19-04-2021 04:16 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 04:16 IST
Soccer-Top European clubs announce breakaway Super League

Twelve of Europe's top clubs announced on Sunday they were launching a breakaway Super League, headed by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez. The move, which has been heavily criticised by soccer authorities and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron, sets up a rival to UEFA's Champions League competition.

Six clubs from England's Premier League -- Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur feature among the founding members, along with Spain's Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid and Italy's Inter Milan, Juventus and AC Milan, the organisation, called Super League, said in a statement. The league plans to launch "as soon as practicable" and the founding clubs will be given $3.5 billion "to support their infrastructure investment plans and to offset the impact of the COVID pandemic", the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Premier League talking points

Talking Points from the Premier League weekend NEVER MIND THE PREMIER LEAGUE...Twelve of Europes top football clubs announced late on Sunday night that they were launching a breakaway Super League in the face of widespread opposition from w...

Venezuela makes second COVAX payment for vaccines as UN official visits

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Sunday the government has made a second payment to the World Health Organizations WHO COVAX initiative to access around 11 million COVID-19 vaccines.Venezuela is in the grip of a second wave of th...

Soccer-FIFA disapproves of 'closed European breakaway league'

FIFA said on Sunday it disapproved of the proposed breakaway European Super League as it was outside of international football structures.In a move that has drawn widespread criticism from European federations to prime ministers, 12 of Euro...

Motor racing-Palou holds off late challenge for first IndyCar win

Young Spaniard Alex Palou won the IndyCar season opener on Sunday, fighting off a late challenge from two series champions to collect his first career win at the Grand Prix of Alabama. Palou, who made the move to Chip Ganassi Racing after l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021