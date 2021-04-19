Left Menu

Airports get busy as Australia-New Zealand quarantine-free travel begins

Television footage showed hundreds of passengers crowding the international departure terminals at Australian airports. "It is the first time in 400 days that people can travel quarantine-free and we are adding 16 return flights a day to New Zealand, and they are full," Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce told the Australian Broadcasting Corp on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2021 04:19 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 04:19 IST
Airports get busy as Australia-New Zealand quarantine-free travel begins

Hundreds of passengers thronged Australian airports on Monday as an open border system began with New Zealand, a pandemic milestone that allows Australian residents to fly there for the first time in over a year without having to quarantine for two weeks.

Though most Australian states have allowed quarantine-free visits from New Zealand residents since late last year, New Zealand had enforced isolation for arrivals from its neighbour, citing concern about sporadic virus outbreaks there. Television footage showed hundreds of passengers crowding the international departure terminals at Australian airports.

"It is the first time in 400 days that people can travel quarantine-free and we are adding 16 return flights a day to New Zealand, and they are full," Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce told the Australian Broadcasting Corp on Monday. The open border will help drive the economic recovery for both countries and reunite thousands with families and friends, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison and New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a joint statement.

"It is truly exciting to start quarantine-free travel with Australia. Be it returning family, friends or holiday-makers, New Zealand says welcome and enjoy yourself," Ardern said. Both Australia and New Zealand had largely closed their borders to non-citizens and permanent residents more than a year ago, helping to keep their COVID-19 numbers relatively low compared with several other developed countries.

Morrison and Ardern warned travellers to prepare for disruptions to travel arrangements at short notice in the event of COVID-19 outbreaks, and said the risks of quarantine-free travel will be under "constant review". Both leaders also flagged the possibility of extending quarantine-free travel to other countries in the Pacific region when "it is safe to do so."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Premier League talking points

Talking Points from the Premier League weekend NEVER MIND THE PREMIER LEAGUE...Twelve of Europes top football clubs announced late on Sunday night that they were launching a breakaway Super League in the face of widespread opposition from w...

Venezuela makes second COVAX payment for vaccines as UN official visits

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Sunday the government has made a second payment to the World Health Organizations WHO COVAX initiative to access around 11 million COVID-19 vaccines.Venezuela is in the grip of a second wave of th...

Soccer-FIFA disapproves of 'closed European breakaway league'

FIFA said on Sunday it disapproved of the proposed breakaway European Super League as it was outside of international football structures.In a move that has drawn widespread criticism from European federations to prime ministers, 12 of Euro...

Motor racing-Palou holds off late challenge for first IndyCar win

Young Spaniard Alex Palou won the IndyCar season opener on Sunday, fighting off a late challenge from two series champions to collect his first career win at the Grand Prix of Alabama. Palou, who made the move to Chip Ganassi Racing after l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021