Russia's reaction to Czech diplomat expulsions stronger then expected -Czech minister

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 19-04-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 14:10 IST
Russia's eviction of 20 Czech embassy staff in response to the Czech Republic's expulsion of 18 Russian staff was a stronger-than-expected reaction and the government will consider further steps, acting foreign minister Jan Hamacek said on Monday.

"The reaction is stronger than we had expected, it is more diplomats than the number of intelligence officers we expelled," Hamacek told a televised news conference.

