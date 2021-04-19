Russia's reaction to Czech diplomat expulsions stronger then expected -Czech minister

Russia's eviction of 20 Czech embassy staff in response to the Czech Republic's expulsion of 18 Russian staff was a stronger-than-expected reaction and the government will consider further steps, acting foreign minister Jan Hamacek said on Monday.

"The reaction is stronger than we had expected, it is more diplomats than the number of intelligence officers we expelled," Hamacek told a televised news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)