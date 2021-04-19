Left Menu

Navy maintained high operational readiness during COVID-19 crisis: Naik

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 19-04-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 15:11 IST
Navy maintained high operational readiness during COVID-19 crisis: Naik
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@shripadynaik)

Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik on Monday said the Indian Navy has maintained high operational readiness during the COVID-19 crisis and remained in a ''combat-ready posture'', ensuring security and stability in the country's maritime domain.

Naik was addressing a gathering after commissioning the Indian Naval Air Squadron 323, the first unit of the indigenously built ALH (Advanced Light Helicopter) MkIII aircraft, at the INS Hansa base near Vasco town, about 30 km from here.

The minister said the past year saw many challenges.

In addition to the omnipresent challenges to national security, the country witnessed a security situation at the LAC and security implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, and how it affected the operational, economic, and social landscape, said.

''I am glad to note that the Navy has maintained high levels of operational readiness during these crises and remained in a combat-ready posture, thus ensuring security and stability in our maritime domain,'' he said.

Naik said the Western Naval Command has been at the forefront of securing the country's maritime interests in the region, and its ''posture, readiness and forward deployments'' have acted as a strong deterrent to forces inimical to India's interests.

Hailing the Navy's role during the pandemic, Naik said, ''The Indian Navy has invested significant efforts in meeting all regional commitments in furthering our diplomatic engagements with friends and partners in the Indo-Pacific (region).'' While the natural tendency during the COVID-19 pandemic was to look outwards, the Navy was a key instrument of India's COVID outreach, delivering assistance and support to the country's maritime neighbors and partners in the Indian Ocean Region, he said.

Naik said the prompt and effective deployment of the Navy in the time of crisis has underscored India's vision of being the ''preferred security partner and first responder in our region''.

''As we move towards becoming a five trillion dollar economy, we must remember that no country can aspire to become an economic or regional powerhouse while being dependent on imports to defend itself,'' the minister said.

Speaking about the ALH commissioned on Monday, Naik said the new ALH Mk III, with its full glass cockpit, new Shakti engines, advanced maritime patrol radar, and infra-red electro-optical equipment, will enhance the country's shore-based surveillance capabilities in the coastal areas.

Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command, was present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany's Greens want to lead next government - Baerbock

The chancellor candidate of Germanys Greens said on Monday she wants to lead the next government after a September election in Europes largest economy, urging voters to help her ecologist party overtake the conservatives who lead in polls.W...

Hardik didn't bowl in IPL due to a shoulder niggle: Jayawardene

All-rounder Hardik Pandya did not bowl in the last three IPL games due to a shoulder niggle that he picked up during the final ODI against England, said Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene on Monday....we were looking forward for h...

Sensex sinks 882.61 pts to end at 47,949.42; Nifty tanks 258.40 pts to 14,359.45.

Sensex sinks 882.61 pts to end at 47,949.42 Nifty tanks 258.40 pts to 14,359.45....

J&J, other drugmakers to face trial in California over claims they fueled opioid epidemic

Four drugmakers are set to face trial on Monday in a lawsuit by several large counties in California that are seeking more than 50 billion over claims the companies helped fuel an opioid epidemic by deceptively marketing addictive painkille...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021