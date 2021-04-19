Left Menu

U.S. probes fatal Tesla crash believed to be driverless

However, some Tesla drivers say they are able to avoid putting their hands on the wheel for extended periods when using Autopilot. Last month, NHTSA told Reuters it had opened 27 investigations into crashes of Tesla vehicles, 23 of which remain active, and at least three of the crashes had occurred in recent weeks.

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 21:03 IST
U.S. probes fatal Tesla crash believed to be driverless

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Monday it was investigating a Texas crash on Saturday that left two dead and local police said appeared to have occurred with no one in the driver's seat. NHTSA said it "has immediately launched a Special Crash Investigation team to investigate the crash. We are actively engaged with local law enforcement and Tesla to learn more about the details of the crash and will take appropriate steps when we have more information."

Tesla had no immediate comment. The crash occurred as scrutiny is increasing over Tesla's semi-automated Autopilot driving system following recent crashes.

Autopilot was operating in at least three Tesla vehicles involved in fatal U.S. crashes since 2016. The 2019 Tesla Model S was traveling at a high speed, when it failed to negotiate a curve and went off the roadway, crashing to a tree and bursting into flames, local television station KHOU-TV said.

After the fire was extinguished, authorities located two occupants in the vehicle, with one in the front passenger seat while the other was in the back seat of the Tesla, the report said, citing Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman. Tesla advises drivers to keep their hands on the steering wheel and pay attention while using Autopilot. However, some Tesla drivers say they are able to avoid putting their hands on the wheel for extended periods when using Autopilot.

Last month, NHTSA told Reuters it had opened 27 investigations into crashes of Tesla vehicles, 23 of which remain active, and at least three of the crashes had occurred in recent weeks. Four of the 27 NHTSA investigations have been completed and the results published.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Experts from India, Japan talk about decarbonisation and promotion of hydrogen

Experts, scientists and technocrats from India and Japan discussed the most recent innovations, trends, concerns and solutions adopted in the field of decarbonisation and promotion of hydrogen.Participating in a webinar on Decarbonisation E...

Players who will play in Super League will be banned from World Cup and Euros: UEFA President

The Union of European Football Associations UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said that players will be banned from the World Cup and Euros if they participate in the proposed European Super League. His comments comes after a group of 12 Eu...

British PM Boris Johnson calls off India visit in view of pandemic

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday called off his planned visit to India next week due to the coronavirus situation, in second such cancellation over the pandemic.Ministry of External Affairs MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said...

RBI decides not to activate countercyclical capital buffer

The Reserve Bank on Monday said it has decided not to activate countercyclical capital buffer CCyB framework as the current situation does not warrant such an action.The RBI in February 2005 had put in place CCyB guidelines with the overall...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021