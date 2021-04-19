Left Menu

Paytm expands ESOP scheme to USD 604 mn

Fintech major Paytm on Monday said it has added 242,904 stock options, taking its ESOP pool valuation to USD 604 million about Rs 4,522 crore. The companys employee stock ownership plan ESOP pool valuation has jumped to USD 604 million with this addition, making it the largest among all Indian startups, a statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 21:39 IST
Paytm expands ESOP scheme to USD 604 mn
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Fintech major Paytm on Monday said it has added 242,904 stock options, taking its ESOP pool valuation to USD 604 million (about Rs 4,522 crore). Paytm has added 242,904 stock options taking the existing ESOP pool to 2.4 million equity options. The company's employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) pool valuation has jumped to USD 604 million with this addition, making it the largest among all Indian startups, a statement said. Paytm is the most valued startup in the country with over USD 16 billion valuation, it added. The company plans to award the expanded stock options to more employees during its annual performance appraisal, it said. To attract and retain talented professionals, Paytm had amended certain aspects of its ESOP policy last year. It had introduced performance-based ESOPs for rewarding performance and creating a meritocratic organisation. These ESOPs are given at the time of hiring or during the appraisal cycle and all key roles across different levels are eligible for it. The company has linked ESOPs to individual goals. ''We consider our ESOP scheme as a great way to promote the spirit of wealth creation among employees and truly believe that every employee is a stakeholder in the company. Our ESOP policy rewards colleagues on the basis of their overall performance and achievements,'' a Paytm spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France says 5,970 people in intensive care units with COVID-19

French health ministry said on Monday that 5,970 people were in intensive care units with COVID-19, up from 5,893 a day earlier.France also reported 449 new COVID-19 deaths in hospitals, up from 140 on Sunday....

Paytm expands ESOP scheme to USD 604 mn

Fintech major Paytm on Monday said it has added 242,904 stock options, taking its ESOP pool valuation to USD 604 million about Rs 4,522 crore. Paytm has added 242,904 stock options taking the existing ESOP pool to 2.4 million equity options...

COVID-19: Noida extends night curfew till April 30

The administration on Monday extended the night curfew in Noida and Greater Noida till April 30 in a bid to check the spread of COVID-19 infection.Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas L Y said in a order, The curfew which was earlie...

FTSE 100 drops on stronger pound; Melrose top loser

Londons FTSE 100 ended lower on Monday, dragged down by a stronger pound and as weaker oil prices weighed on energy firms, with Melrose the worst performer on the index after it decided to sell its air management unit. The British engineer ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021