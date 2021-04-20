Flipkart Tech Veteran, Ajay Gondhiya, Joins Hopscotch as CTO to grow the DTC brand

- Flipkart veteran, Ajay Gondhiya, joins Hopscotch as CTO to further the kids brands' leadership position in a $15bn kids fashion market, a move led by tech-focused search firm, Purple Quarter.

BENGALURU, India, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ajay Gondhiya's proven expertise and maturity made him the ideal candidate to partner with the Hopscotch leadership and further its technology driven ambition. As a Senior Director at Flipkart, Ajay led supply side engineering charter initiatives, spearheading BrandAdvantage and robotic sortation capabilities, that fueled Flipkart's growth. In his 20+ year career journey, Ajay spent time at Yahoo, TaxiForSure, and several tech businesses prior to Flipkart.

On joining Hopscotch, Ajay says: ''Hopscotch is on the road to create the world's first L5 autonomous brand with technology as a centerpiece. Serving the pan India consumer trendy selection at affordable price-points, without compromising on quality is a complex problem. The team at Hopscotch has leveraged technology to solve this difficult challenge. I am deeply inspired to supercharge the team's innovation to accelerate our pace of progress.'' The team at Hopscotch is excited to have Ajay on board. Company CEO Rahul Anand said: ''As a DTC brand, Hopscotch continues to make big and definitive investments in tech to specifically cater to the Indian consumer. There is tremendous pent up demand and consumers are craving kids fashion offerings that are affordable, but the market is starved. Hopscotch has captured the marketing using technology to offer Indian moms fast fashion WITH affordability AND quality. Ajay is the right leader to up the ante on tech and help bring our mission to life.'' About Hopscotch Established in 2012, Hopscotch is India's leading kids fashion brand positioned at the sweet spot of aspiration and affordability. The brand leverages fashion-tech to launch hundreds of trendy items daily on its online store and has served over 30 lac parents across 1,300 Indian cities. The company was founded by Harvard Business School alumnus, Rahul Anand, and Lisa Kennedy and has raised $60MM of venture capital to date. About Purple Quarter Purple Quarter is a Bangalore-based tech-head search firm that has mapped over 6000+ leaders across the globe in less than 4 years of its existence. Their singular approach to tech leadership hiring has given them a detailed acumen into the tech leadership hiring space especially in the startup ecosystem. Having worked with tech-first startups such as Rivigo, Inmobi, and Swiggy, Acko, PharmEasy, LendingKart, and many more, they've been significant in tech leadership search The search for Ajay Gondhiya was led by bespoke CTO Search firm Purple Quarter, which has helped identify technology leaders for leading startups like Vedantu, Hike, Helpshift, LendingKart, MoreRetail, Swiggy, Acko and several others.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)