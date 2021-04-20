Left Menu

Nestle profit rises 14.6% to Rs 602.25 cr in Jan-Mar, sales up 8.9% to Rs 3,600 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 17:48 IST
Nestle profit rises 14.6% to Rs 602.25 cr in Jan-Mar, sales up 8.9% to Rs 3,600 cr

FMCG major Nestle India Ltd on Tuesday reported a 14.62 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 602.25 crore for the quarter ended in March 2021 driven by increase in sales volume of its key products.

The company, which follows January-December financial year, had posted a profit of Rs 525.43 crore in the same period a year ago.

Its net sales were up 8.9 per cent to Rs 3,600.20 crore during the period under review as against Rs 3,305.78 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, the company said in a BSE filing.

According to the company, “Growth broad-based and largely driven by volume and mix” as “key products boosted by in-home consumption and posted double-digit growth”.

Though demand in 'Out of Home' channel further improved in the quarter but continues to be impacted by COVID.

Nestle India’s domestic sales were up 10.17 per cent to Rs 3,442.03 crore as against Rs 3,124.23 crore of the January-March of 2020. While export sales were down 12.9 per cent to Rs 158.17 crore as against Rs 181.55 crore of the corresponding quarter.

“Domestic Sales increased by 10.2 per cent driven by volume & mix and is broad based. Export Sales were lower by 12.9 per cent due to lower exports to affiliates,” said Nestle India in a post earning statement. Nestle India has witnessed 66 per cent growth in sales from the e-commerce channel, which contributed 3.8 per cent of domestic sales.

“Noteworthy has been e-commerce which continued to deliver strong performance and grew by 66 per cent to maintain its robust contribution to our domestic sales,” it said.

In the January-March quarter, Nestle's total expenses were up 6.16 per cent to Rs 2,828.61 crore as against Rs 2,664.27 crore of the corresponding period.

Commenting on the results, Nestlé India Chairman and Managing Director Suresh Narayanan said, ''As the pandemic rages on, the quarter gone by has been another test of resilience of my team and our partners. I feel incredibly privileged to lead a team who faced with serious challenges, persevered regardless, to deliver double digit growth over a strong comparable in 2020.'' Meanwhile, the company also raised its concerns over the inflationary pressures on the key raw material inputs.

“While the Nestlé India family has learnt to cope with the operating volatility in the pandemic, recent sharp escalations in key raw material prices poses challenges that we will resolutely respond to, while maintaining the integrity of our business model,” it said.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Nestle India informed its board in a meeting held on Tuesday have declared an interim dividend of Rs 25 per equity share (Face value Rs 10 per equity share) amounting to Rs 241 crore for 2021.

Shares of Nestle India Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 17,086.25 on BSE, down 0.02 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Mamata accuses PM of allowing open market sale of vaccines after depleting stocks through gifts abroad

Eds Adding fresh details, adding dropped word in para 8 BhagawangolaSagardighiFarakka WB, Apr 20 PTI West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has allowed open market sales of coronavirus vaccin...

Fearing lockdown, migrant workers in TN begin returning home

With stricter restrictions in place to contain the spread of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu amid a sharp spike, guest workers across various sectors fearing further increase in infections and a lockdown have started leaving for their home states...

PLI scheme to improve affordability and accessibility of pharma products: Gowda

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Shri Sadanand Gowda virtually addressed the Workshop of selected applicants under PLI Scheme for Bulk Drug and Medical Devices. CEO Niti Aayog, Shri Amitabh Kant, Secretary Pharma, Ms S. Aparna a...

Form panel to curb pollution in rivers: HC

Chennai, Apr 20 PTI The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Tamil Nadu government to constitute an expert body to ensure that rivers, their waterways and water bodies in the state do not get polluted either by discharge of effluents b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021