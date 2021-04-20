Left Menu

Central Bank of India EGM in May to seek shareholders' nod for allotting preference shares to govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 18:36 IST
Central Bank of India EGM in May to seek shareholders' nod for allotting preference shares to govt

Public sector Central Bank of India (CBI) has convened an extra-ordinary general meeting (EGM) next month to seek shareholders' approval to allot preferential shares to the government for equity capital infusion of Rs 4,800 crore in 2020-21.

The extra-ordinary general meeting of the shareholders of Central Bank of India will be held on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at head office in Mumbai through video conferencing and other audio visual means, the bank said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The lender seeks to allot 280,53,76,972 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each to the government on preferential basis at an issue price of Rs 17.11 per equity share, including premium of Rs 7.11 a share, aggregating to Rs 4,800 crore, Central Bank of India said.

The bank proposes to raise the funds by way of issue and allotment of equity shares in order to augment further equity capital and improve core capital (CET 1), it said.

The bank's CRAR (capital to risk weighted assets ratio) as on December 31, 2020 was 12.39 per cent with tier I/CET 1 at 10.32 per cent and tier II at 2.07 per cent.

Earlier in March, government had approved release of Rs 4,800 crore to CBI as its investment during financial year 2020-21.

The bank received the capital on March 31, 2021 and the same was kept in 'share application money account'.

''The infusion of equity by government would also give additional leverage to the bank to raise further equity capital from the public/financial institutions by way of rights issue/FPO/qualified institutional placement (QIP) at a later date as and when the need arises,'' it said.

The capital to be raised through this preferential allotment of equity will not be used for making investment in any of its subsidiaries, joint ventures etc, said the lender.

The government's shareholding in the bank stands at 89.78 per cent as on date and it will go up to 93.08 per cent post the allotment of the preferential shares.

Central Bank of India said it will allot the shares to government within 15 days from the passing of the resolution by the shareholders.

Stock of the bank closed flat at Rs 16.25 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Jammu and Kashmir reports highest single-day spike of 2,030 COVID-19 cases

Jammu and Kashmir recorded its highest single-day spike of 2,030 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, which includes 352 travellers, taking the infection tally in the union territory past 1.50 lakh, officials said here.They said eight more fatalities...

Caixabank plans more than 8,000 job cuts in one of Spain's biggest staff overhauls

Caixabank, which has become Spains largest domestic bank after buying Bankia, is planning to cut nearly a fifth of its workforce and close hundreds of branches in one of the biggest staff overhauls in Spains corporate history.The union at C...

Mamata accuses PM of allowing open market sale of vaccines after depleting stocks through gifts abroad

Eds Adding fresh details, adding dropped word in para 8 BhagawangolaSagardighiFarakka WB, Apr 20 PTI West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has allowed open market sales of coronavirus vaccin...

Fearing lockdown, migrant workers in TN begin returning home

With stricter restrictions in place to contain the spread of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu amid a sharp spike, guest workers across various sectors fearing further increase in infections and a lockdown have started leaving for their home states...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021