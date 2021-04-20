Left Menu

Fearing lockdown, migrant workers in TN begin returning home

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-04-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 19:09 IST
Fearing lockdown, migrant workers in TN begin returning home

With stricter restrictions in place to contain the spread of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu amid a sharp spike, guest workers across various sectors fearing further increase in infections and a lockdown have started leaving for their home states.

Many have started queueing up at the Central Station here to take train back home.

Among them is a 22-year old Rohit Kumar from Patna, who recently came to the metro.

With cases zooming past 10,000 for the third day in a row, night curfew kicks in from today in the state, as announced by the government on Sunday.

''The government feels lockdown is essential to prevent the spread of the virus. Ok, but what about our livelihood'' Kumar asked.

A helper in a packaging unit here, he says he wants to go home before a possible total lockdown is clamped and movement is completely restricted.

''There is no point in staying here. I want to go home before it's too late, he adds.

Like him, Rajinder Rai of Ambala is keen on returning home soon.

''I have been waiting at the Central railway station here since yesterday as I am unable to a get ticket to Delhi.

I hope to head straight to Ambala from Delhi,'' he said.

Rai has been working at a construction site in suburban Chennai and claims he shudders at the thought of getting stranded in the metro as several thousands of workers had during last year's lockdown.

The Tamil Nadu government had on Sunday announced fresh restrictions including enforcing night curfew from April 20 between 10 PM and 4 AM and total lockdown on Sundays to contain the spread of the virus.

The second coronavirus wave has not impacted the construction sector so far largely because many construction firms have provided accommodation to their workers.

''There may not be big impact since there is no major exodus from the construction sector as of now,'' asserts S Sridharan, Chairman, Affordable Housing Committee, CREDAI (National).

However, the Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector is facing a peculiar problem. Both self-employed entrepreneurs and workers have become insecure and clueless on the way forward, claims K E Raghunathan, convenor of Consortium of Indian Associations.

''On the one side, corona impact is severe and making those who got it, run for life. On the other, work orders have stopped and cash flows have come to a standstill.

Migrant labours have started leaving,'' he claims.

To make matters worse, raw material prices have shot up and activities at the units have stopped as movement of materials have become unpredictable.

''As the industries are severely impacted, state and central governments must immediately constitute a task force to handle livelihood loss with experts from MSME and address impacts and solutions to each segment, which are affected by restrictions as per needs,'' Raghunathan says.PTI JSP SA SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

K'taka govt cracks whip against agitating transport employees, over 100 arrested

Cracking the whip against agitating state-owned transport employees who are on strike for the past 14 days over wage related issues, as many as 112 employees have been arrested for damaging buses and 55 under the Karnataka Essential Service...

Indian PM Modi to address the nation as COVID-19 cases hit record high

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 845 p.m. 1515 GMT on Tuesday on COVID-19, according to the leaders official Twitter handle, as infections and deaths in India surge to record highs.India is the country currentl...

AIIMS RDA writes to Shah, demands strict action against comedian Sunil Pal for 'obnoxious' remark

The AIIMS Resident Doctors Association RDA has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding the strictest steps for the derogatory and obnoxious comments by comedian Sunil Pal in an entertainment channel against doctors involved in CO...

Guardiola urges City owners to break silence on Super League

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola called on his clubs ownership to break its silence on the creation of a breakaway Super League, which he believes threatens the integrity and values of the sport.Guardiola said he is still waiting for m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021