Yediyurappa thanks Modi for clearing Metro projects

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for clearing the two crucial Metro Rail routes, including the one connecting to the International Airport.

''Union Cabinet approves two crucial Metro Rail routes in Phase 2A & 2B- from Silk Board to KR Puram & KR Puram to Intl Airport, of totalblength 58 km.

This will boost public transport infra in Bengaluru.

Thank you Hon'blePM @narendramodi Ji': CM @BSYBJP,'' the Chief Minister tweeted.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Modi, on Tueday approved the second phase of the Metro Rail Project Phase 2A. The total cost of completin of the project is Rs. 14,788.101 crore, the Centre said.

Implementation of the project will provide the much needed additional public transport infrastructure to Bengaluru, the Centre said, adding, it would streamline the urban transportation system in the city.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri termed the cabinet nod 'a landmark decision' ''In a landmark decision today, Union Cabinet gives its approval toPhases 2A (19.75 km & 13 stations) & 2B (38.44 km & 17 stations) ofBengaluru's Namma Metro at a cost of ?14,788 crore,'' Puri tweeted.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal too shared the joy on his Twitter handle, saying that the project would enable last mile connectivity, economic prosperity and reliable and sustainable transportation.

