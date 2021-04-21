Norway's wealth fund earned close to $46 billion in Q1

Norway's $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, posted a first-quarter profit thanks to strong stock markets, it said on Wednesday.

The fund had a 4.0% return on investment, earning 382 billion Norwegian crowns ($45.7 billion) between January and March, beating its own benchmark index. ($1 = 8.3575 Norwegian crowns)

