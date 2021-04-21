Left Menu

European stocks bounce back on earnings support; Juventus slides

European stocks rebounded on Wednesday after their worst sell-off this year as optimism about a strong earnings season countered worries about a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in some countries. Tech stocks were the top gainers, up almost 1.0%, with semiconductor equipment maker ASML jumping 4.5% after it raised its full-year sales forecast, citing strong demand amid a global computer chip shortage.

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 14:08 IST
European stocks bounce back on earnings support; Juventus slides

European stocks rebounded on Wednesday after their worst sell-off this year as optimism about a strong earnings season countered worries about a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in some countries.

Tech stocks were the top gainers, up almost 1.0%, with semiconductor equipment maker ASML jumping 4.5% after it raised its full-year sales forecast, citing strong demand amid a global computer chip shortage. Smaller rival ASM International rose 1.3% on forecasting a rise in second-quarter orders.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.7% after a blistering seven-week rally ran into a bout of profit-taking on Tuesday, when it fell 1.9%. Some analysts pointed to concerns over the strength of a global economic recovery after India's mounting coronavirus crisis and a global spike in COVID-19 cases.

"While the UK and the US may be moving towards re-opening, it's not necessarily a straight line of recovery," said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG. "What's been happening in Brazil and India highlights the fact the virus is a massive issue." There were concerns about stretched valuations, with global equities trading at all-time highs and earnings expectations surging as vaccination drives and stimulus programmes support global recovery.

European earnings are expected to have risen a record 61% in the first quarter of 2021, Refinitiv IBES data showed, placing Europe on course for a rare outperformance versus corporate America. The world's second-largest brewer Heineken NV gained 4% after it reported better-than-expected quarterly sales, helped by increased beer sales in Africa and Asia.

French luxury goods group Kering was up 1.2% after Gucci's revenues rebounded strongly in the first quarter. Oil & gas stocks got a boost despite weaker oil prices, as Deutsche Bank started coverage of stocks including Royal Dutch Shell and France's Total with a "buy" rating.

Among decliners, Italian football club Juventus slumped 11.7% after the breakaway European Super League was rocked by the departure of its six English clubs. Dutch food delivery company Just Eat Takeaway fell 4.7% after the Financial Times reported Uber Eats was planning to launch in Germany.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

COVID shaves off one-fifth Capex of ONGC in FY21; downstream cos exceed target

Oil and gas producer ONGC spent about one-fifth less than its budget Capex in 2020-21 fiscal after COVID-19 related restrictions delayed projects but fuel marketers such as IOC exceeded targeted capital spending, a government report showed....

Putin says Russia should have collective COVID-19 immunity by autumn

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the Russian public should attain collective immunity from COVID-19 by this autumn and called on Russians to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.Putin was speaking at an annual addre...

22 patients at hospital die due to low oxygen supply following leakage in Nashik: district collector.

22 patients at hospital die due to low oxygen supply following leakage in Nashik district collector....

IES unit issues North West businesses with 33 non-compliance notices

The Inspection and Enforcement Services IES unit of the Department of Employment and Labour has issued 14 businesses with 33 non-compliance notices during a blitz inspection conducted at Tower Mall, Jouberton, in the North West.In a stateme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021