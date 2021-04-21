Left Menu

Green corridor facilitated for passage of medical oxygen truck to reach hospital in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 15:37 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@RailMinIndia)

The Delhi Police on Wednesday provided a green corridor to facilitate movement of a truck carrying oxygen containers from Singhu border to a private hospital in Rohini which was running out of supply, officials said.

The Alipur police station received a piece of information around 9 am that a Haryana-bound truck carrying oxygen containers was stuck on KMP flyover at Kundli Border, they said.

The vehicle was scheduled to arrive at Jaipur Golden Hospital Rohini at the earliest due to lack of oxygen cylinders amid the dire COVID-19 scenario but did not reach the hospital as it was stuck at the border, police said.

The Alipur SHO, Emergency Response Vehicle staff along with a motorcycle patrolling team rushed to KMP flyover along Kundli Border in Haryana territory and found the truck loaded with oxygen containers. The team then coordinated with Kundli police in Haryana and facilitated the movement of the truck from the Singhu border, a senior police officer said.

''A green corridor was established for quick movement of the oxygen tanker. Under police escort provided by Alipur police station, the oxygen tanker was escorted to Jaipur Golden Hospital and it was ensured that the oxygen truck safely reached the hospital in minimum possible time,'' said Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North).

This comes after another green corridor was provided by the outer district of Delhi Police for two oxygen tankers that were stuck in traffic.

On Monday night, a green corridor was created for two tankers carrying 19,500 liters of liquid oxygen from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana borders to Sri Action Balaji Hospital, an exclusive COVID-19 facility in outer Delhi's Paschim Vihar.

The tankers had to urgently reach Sri Action Balaji Hospital, where availability of medical oxygen levels had reached a critical point but was stuck in a traffic jam.

After the hospital authorities informed police, escort teams were immediately rushed to ensure smooth passage for the containers, according to the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

