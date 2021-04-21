Left Menu

ADROSONIC to bear expenses of COVID-19 vaccination of its employees and families

Putting emphasis on health and contributing to the global fight against COVID-19 pandemic, digital consulting company ADROSONIC announced that it would provide 100 per cent free vaccination for all its employees and associates, along with their immediate families.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-04-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 19:48 IST
ADROSONIC to bear expenses of COVID-19 vaccination of its employees and families
ADROSONIC to bear expenses of COVID-19 vaccination of its employees and families. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Putting emphasis on health and contributing to the global fight against COVID-19 pandemic, digital consulting company ADROSONIC announced that it would provide 100 per cent free vaccination for all its employees and associates, along with their immediate families. The company on April 20 announced that it will reimburse the cost of COVID-19 vaccination for all its permanent, contractual and third-party frontline staff along with their immediate family members if they get the jab at private hospitals.

"As we continue to navigate the pandemic, nothing is more important than the health and well-being of our people. At ADROSONIC we have continued to monitor and consider the guidance of external experts and groups. Based on this, we strongly support the scientific and public health advice that encourages vaccination. COVID-19 vaccination is a safer way to help build protection," the company said adding that everyone, who are eligible for vaccination according to Government guidelines, should opt for the jab. "We would like to announce this reimbursement facility for all our colleagues. This is an auto-approved policy to ensure health and wellness for each of our employees and their families," the company statement further said.

ADROSONIC said all eligible people above 45 years of age should immediately avail themselves of the benefit along with others once it is open to all as per local Government guidelines. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Ex-CM says PM letting down people during spike in pandemic

Puducherry, Apr 21 PTI Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy on Wednesday charged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi with adopting quixotic policies in mitigating the sufferings of the people facing the COVID-19 situ...

HC directs industries to give oxygen generated by them to Centre for supply in other states for medical use.

HC directs industries to give oxygen generated by them to Centre for supply in other states for medical use....

France to impose entry restrictions on travellers from India

France will impose new entry restrictions on travellers from India to fight a contagious coronavirus variant spreading in that country, an official said on Wednesday.The restrictions come in addition to those previously announced regarding ...

Salesforce partners Nasscom to train 1 lakh individuals on digital skills by 2024

Cloud-based software provider Salesforce on Wednesday said it has partnered with Nasscoms FutureSkills Prime Program, under which one lakh individuals will be trained on digital skills by 2024.Under Salesforces OneIndiaTalent Program, this ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021