Zojila pass connecting Kashmir valley and Ladakh opens

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 20:29 IST
The BRO on Wednesday opened the Zojila pass that provides vital road link between the Kashmir valley and Ladakh, officials said.

The pass normally closes by mid-November every year, with the onset of winters when the temperatures dip to subzero degrees and opens only by end April the next year, the BRO officials noted.

Zojila is a strategic pass at 11,650 feet that helps in operational preparedness of the Indian armed forces, they said.

This year, the pass was opened after a closure of 110 days, in comparison to an average period of 150 days, they said.

The renewed focus on infrastructure development of border areas mandated requirement of keeping the closure of Zojila pass to the minimum, they added.

