With Series A funding of $4.2 million from Silicon Valley investors and 400% CAGR, Inkxpert valuation jumps to $7 million

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2021 10:13 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 10:13 IST
Inkxpert saw a rapid rise in the ongoing pandemic as software companies moved to remote working. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI/PNN): Embraced by a bunch of Silicon Valley venture capital firms like Hudson Investments and KSA Partners, it is imperative that Inkxpert saw a rapid rise in the ongoing pandemic as software companies moved to remote working. In the Series A round of seed funding, the company bagged an investment of USD 4.2 million. While it's never an easy task to find the best team of technical writers who understand the nitty-gritty of your software business, Inkxpert might be your go-to solution.

In the gig economy of Industry 4.0 where every company wants to lower marketing costs and expand revenue, Inkxpert gives you the option of a dedicated technical research and writing team for your day-to-day marketing collaterals, website content, Google SEO, social media management, case studies, and whitepapers. The main motto of the company is to serve as a collaborative partner which understands your product and designs the content accordingly for portraying your thought-leadership powerfully. "I would say it is a continuous learning process for our technical writers, each of them handles a particular client where they are exposed to understanding its products, coordinating continuously with its operations and marketing team to deliver the best content. Additionally, we ensure to assign a writer with relevant technical experience in line with the client's industry. This makes the collaboration easier," chips Akhilesh Panigrahi, CEO, Inkxpert India.

While the current model in the writing industry goes by the per-word basis, founders at Inkxpert have turned it into a Netflix-like subscription model to ascertain a 360-degree content marketing service throughout the month. The customers can easily start/pause the service any month, which helps to trim the additional annual costs of managing a full-time employee. Ruminating on future plans, Inkxpert's investors and founders are experimenting on expanding to other job profiles in which freelancing can be feasible. "With Covid kicking in, it has been a blessing in disguise for us. Earlier, some of our clients used to make face-to-face meetings mandatory before initiating a project. Now, everything has shifted to Zoom/Google Meet conferencing. It has substantially reduced the time taken for new account acquisition and onboarding," said Yashdeep Singh, Marketing Manager at Inkxpert India.

According to an industry spokesperson, Inkxpert is currently valued at approximately USD 7 million with a burgeoning CAGR of 400 per cent marked in FY 20-21. It has offices in New York, Berlin, London, and India with a team of 400 plus technical writers and marketing specialists spread across the globe to create a difference with their content marketplace in Industry 4.0. The primary domains which they serve range from IT, Software Development, BFSI, and EdTech to Fashion & Lifestyle. Many IT and BFSI companies are beginning to see the increased significance of content marketing as it directly affects their search ranking, discoverability builds trust with prospective clients, serves as a platform for inhouse thought-leadership, and portrays the company's product and work profile persuasively through brochures and case studies. While there are ample competitors in the content marketing industry, Inkxpert has, definitely, carved a niche in the technical writing space with its Netflix-like subscription model.

