Silver futures drop on subdued demand

Silver futures on Thursday dropped Rs 318 to Rs 70,020 per kg as participants reduced their bets on low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for May delivery tumbled by Rs 318, or 0.45 per cent, to Rs 70,020 per kg in a business turnover of 9,377 lots.

Silver traded lower by 0.02 per cent at USD 26.60 per ounce in New York.

