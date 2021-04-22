EU "looking at all options" to ensure AstraZeneca delivers vaccines - spokesman

EU "looking at all options" to ensure AstraZeneca delivers vaccines - spokesmanReuters | Brussels | Updated: 22-04-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 14:26 IST
The European Commission said on Thursday it was considering all options to ensure that AstraZeneca met its commitments with the EU on deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines.
Asked whether the Commission had started procedures for legal action against the Anglo-Swedish company for its repeated cuts in EU supplies, a Commission spokesman said: "What matters is that we ensure the delivery of a sufficient number of doses in line with the company's earlier commitments."
"Together with the Member States, we are looking at all options to make this happen," he added in a statement.
