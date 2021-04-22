Left Menu

Sterling slips versus euro; currency markets quiet ahead of ECB meeting

Sterling slipped on Thursday in quiet currency market trade ahead of a European Central Bank meeting, while investors weighed up the outlook for an economic recovery from COVID-19 in the UK. After a short squeeze at the start of April, the pound has strengthened against the dollar in recent weeks - a move which Kenneth Broux, FX strategist at Societe Generale said was driven by U.S. Treasury yields coming down from their recent highs, which prompted the dollar to weaken.

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 16:17 IST
Sterling slips versus euro; currency markets quiet ahead of ECB meeting

Sterling slipped on Thursday in quiet currency market trade ahead of a European Central Bank meeting, while investors weighed up the outlook for an economic recovery from COVID-19 in the UK.

After a short squeeze at the start of April, the pound has strengthened against the dollar in recent weeks - a move which Kenneth Broux, FX strategist at Societe Generale said was driven by U.S. Treasury yields coming down from their recent highs, which prompted the dollar to weaken. "If U.S. 10-year yields were to test and break 1.50%, that would be bullish for the pound, certainly against the dollar," Broux said.

"I think the macro economic data (in the UK) is brightening, we’ve seen that in the economic numbers this week … we also have strong consumption." "The only question really for the pound is how much is priced in, in terms of the economy. We know Q2 will be strong-ish but we don’t know how strong it is and what is priced in."

British manufacturers' expectations of an economic rebound rose to their highest since 1973 this month as the country began to recover from the slump caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Confederation of British Industry said on Thursday. At 1038 GMT, the pound was at $1.3915 versus the dollar, down 0.1% on the day. Versus the euro, it was down around 0.2% at 86.605 pence per euro.

Earlier this week, sterling hit a six-week high against the dollar after Britain's unemployment rate unexpectedly fell for a second month in a row in the December to February period, most of which the country spent under a tight COVID-19 lockdown. UK retail sales data is due on Friday, along with flash PMIs - which Broux said he expects to be "very, very strong" in services.

Non-essential shops in England and Wales re-opened on April 12, as part of a plan to ease the COVID-19 restrictions. The number of people going to shops in Britain jumped 87.8% last week, data on Monday showed. For the day ahead, market attention is on the ECB monetary policy meeting. The central bank is expected to leave policy unchanged, emphasising its stimulus measures are keeping the pandemic-struck economy afloat so they should not be clawed back too soon.

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Israel targets tourism boost after rapid COVID-19 vaccine roll-out

Israels struggling tourism sector hopes to reap quick benefits when the country reopens next month after a rapid COVID-19 vaccination campaign.Airlines are racing to add flights to Tel Aviv as groups of foreign tourists who have been vaccin...

Need to work rapidly to increase production of oxygen, speed of distribution: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review the oxygen supply across the country and discuss ways and means to boost its availability. He spoke about the need to work rapidly on multiple aspects - increas...

India sets record for new COVID cases; oxygen running out

India recorded the worlds highest daily tally of 314,835 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday as a second wave of the pandemic raised new fears about the ability of crumbling health services to cope. Health officials across northern and west...

Corporates can support hospitals in setting up open vaccination camps: Mahindra

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Thursday said till the time corporates get COVID-19 vaccine supplies directly, they can support hospitals in setting up vaccination camps in open spaces to reduce the risk of infection at hospital v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021