Soccer-France to play Wales, Bulgaria in Euro 2020 warm-ups

World champions France will play Wales and Bulgaria in June friendlies as they prepare for this year's European Championship, the French soccer federation said on Thursday. France open their Euro 2020 campaign against Germany in Munich on June 15.

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 16:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

World champions France will play Wales and Bulgaria in June friendlies as they prepare for this year's European Championship, the French soccer federation said on Thursday. Didier Deschamps's side will face the Welsh at Stade Allianz Riviera in Nice on June 2 before taking on Bulgaria at the Stade de France in St Denis on June 8.

Wales will travel to Cardiff for their second warm-up match against yet to be named opponents on June 5. France open their Euro 2020 campaign against Germany in Munich on June 15. Hungary and European champions Portugal are the other teams in Group F.

Wales start their campaign against Switzerland in Baku on June 12 and will also face Turkey and Italy in Group A.

