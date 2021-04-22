Left Menu

Wabag ranked 4th globally among top 50 private water companies

Water technology major Va Tech Wabag has been ranked fourth globally by Global Water Intelligence (GWI) in London for ensuring safe and clean drinking water and sanitation for over 71 million people across the globe.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 22-04-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 18:15 IST
The company has completed over 900 water and wastewater plants worldwide since 1995. Image Credit: ANI

Water technology major Va Tech Wabag has been ranked fourth globally by Global Water Intelligence (GWI) in London for ensuring safe and clean drinking water and sanitation for over 71 million people across the globe. It is the only Indian organisation to be featured in top 25 water companies globally. The company has been showing consistent progress over the years -- that is 10th rank in 2017 and 6th rank in 2019.

"With a vision to ensure water sustainability, Wabag has been continuously innovating and implementing new and advanced technologies in the field of water and wastewater treatment," it said in a statement on Thursday. Wabag said it is producing 26 million m3 (cubic metres) of clean water every day to quench the thirst of millions of people. It treats 30 million m3 of waste water every day to ensure a clean and healthy environment.Besides, it desalinates 1.2 million m3 of seawater every day to supplement the freshwater sources and treats 2 million m3 industrial of effluent every day to safeguard the water bodies.

In addition, it recycles 2.5 million m3 of wastewater every day for industrial and non-potable reuse purposes. Wabag said its sustainable solutions are in line with the United Nations SDG-6 which aims to ensure clean water and sanitation for all by 2030.

The company's solutions are aligned to the ESG (Environment, Social, Governance) Sustainability Index which is fast emerging as a priority for industries worldwide. (ANI)

