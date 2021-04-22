Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat as earnings roll in; jobless claims fall

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 19:03 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat as earnings roll in; jobless claims fall

Wall Street's main indexes opened flat on Thursday as investors assessed earnings from U.S. airlines and AT&T, while data showed fewer Americans filed fresh claims for unemployment benefits last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 27.43 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 34,109.88.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 2.96 points, or 0.07%, at 4,170.46, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 2.35 points, or 0.02%, to 13,952.57 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi's Shanti Mukund hospital chief breaks down, says only two hours of oxygen supply left

Delhis Shanti Mukand Hospital chief Dr Sunil Saggar broke into tears on Thursday saying that they have only two hours of oxygen supply left. Talking to ANI, Saggar said he had told doctors to discharge patients who can be discharged. Statin...

DDMA asks all Delhi hospitals to form 'audit committees' to supervise, rationalise use of medical oxygen: Order.

DDMA asks all Delhi hospitals to form audit committees to supervise, rationalise use of medical oxygen Order....

Set up COVID-19 vigilance committees: Maha CM to labour unions

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday asked labour unions to set up COVID-19 vigilance committees in factory premises for the safety of workers.He gave this instruction during a virtual meeting with labour union representa...

PM Modi to hold meetings on COVID situation on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a series of meetings on Friday, including one with chief ministers of states with high burden of COVID-19 cases. Official sources said he will review the COVID-19-related situation in an internal meeti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021