World Bank helps Bangladesh create more jobs and faster recovery from COVID 19

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on the poor and vulnerable population,” said Mercy Tembon, World Bank Country Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan.

World Bank | Dhaka | Updated: 23-04-2021 08:07 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 08:07 IST
The Jobs Development Policy Credit series has helped the government protect 5 million jobs,  and enabled firms to continue paying their workers’ wages. Image Credit: ANI

The World Bank and the government of Bangladesh today signed a $250 million financing to help Bangladesh create more and better jobs; recover faster from the COVID 19 pandemic, and build resilience to future crises.

The Third Programmatic Jobs Development Policy—the last in a series of three credits—focuses on key reforms to create quality and inclusive jobs, while supporting the government's response to the COVID-19 crisis. It supports policies to modernize the trade and investment regime; improve social protection for workers; and help youth, women, and vulnerable people access quality jobs.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on the poor and vulnerable population," said Mercy Tembon, World Bank Country Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan. "This financing supports government policies to protect those most affected by the pandemic and create more and better jobs as Bangladesh continues its journey towards its vision of becoming an upper-middle-income country."

The pace of job creation has slowed in recent years, and the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the situation. Losses in jobs and income put livelihoods of several million at risk in both rural and urban areas. Women and youth have been particularly hard hit.

The Jobs Development Policy Credit series has helped the government protect 5 million jobs, and enabled firms to continue paying their workers' wages. It also supported the migrant workers who have had to return to Bangladesh due to the pandemic. The program will also support informal micro-entrepreneurs in recovering by extending micro-finance facilities.

"The government has taken fast and proactive measures to protect the poor and vulnerable population and to mitigate the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on formal and informal businesses," said Fatima Yasmin, Secretary, Economic Relations Division, Government of Bangladesh. "This program has had helped protect the jobs and income of millions of poor and vulnerable people while laying the groundwork for building resiliency to future shocks."

The program has already resulted in reducing costs of starting a business; making the skills development sector more labour-market relevant; strengthening labour regulations for improved working conditions; promoting quality daycare to enable more women to join the labour force.

With this program, total World Bank financing under the Programmatic Jobs Development Policy Credit series stands at $750 million. The credit is from the World Bank's International Development Association (IDA), which provides concessional financing, has a 30-year term, including a five-year grace period. Bangladesh currently has the largest ongoing IDA program totalling over $14 billion. The World Bank was among the first development partners to support Bangladesh and has committed more than $35 billion in grants, interest-free and concessional credits to the country since its Independence.

