Left Menu

States must jointly negotiate uniform vaccine price with manufacturers: Chidambaram

Terming the Centres decision to allow multiple prices for vaccines discriminatory, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday suggested states to jointly form a price negotiation committee to work out a uniform rate with the manufacturers.Chidambaram also accused the central government of having abdicated its responsibility and surrendering to corporate profiteering.The central governments decision to allow multiple prices for vaccines is discriminatory and regressive.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 13:01 IST
States must jointly negotiate uniform vaccine price with manufacturers: Chidambaram

Terming the Centre's decision to allow multiple prices for vaccines ''discriminatory'', senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday suggested states to jointly form a price negotiation committee to work out a uniform rate with the manufacturers.

Chidambaram also accused the central government of having abdicated its responsibility and surrendering to corporate profiteering.

''The central government's decision to allow multiple prices for vaccines is discriminatory and regressive. States must unanimously reject the decision.

''The best way forward is for the state governments to jointly form a Price Negotiation Committee and offer to negotiate a uniform price with the two vaccine manufacturers,'' the Congress leader said in a series of tweets.

He said the joint purchasing power of the state governments would force the manufacturers to agree to a uniform price.

''States must take the initiative. The central government has abdicated its responsibility and surrendered to corporate profiteering,'' Chidambaram added.

The Centre announced on Monday that everyone above 18 years of age will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination from May 1, while private hospitals and states will be able to buy the shots from manufacturers.

It also said vaccine manufacturers would be free to supply 50 per cent of the doses to the state governments and in the open market for which they will have to make an advance declaration of the price before May 1.

Serum Institute of India announced a price of Rs 400 per dose for its COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' for state governments and Rs 600 per dose for private hospitals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Yemen's Houthis say attacked Aramco facility in Jizan

Yemens Houthi movement launched a drones attack on an Aramco oil facility in the city of Jizan as well as the southern city of Khamis Mushait, a Houthi military spokesman said on Twitter on Friday.The Saudi-led coalition earlier said it int...

Antillla bomb scare cases: NIA arrests Mumbai Police inspector Sunil Mane

The National Investigative Agency NIA on Friday arrested Inspector of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch, Sunil Mane for his involvement in the Antilla bomb scare case. The other man accused in the case is Sachin Waze, former Assistant Police I...

EXCLUSIVE-Soccer-Seville to be a host city for rescheduled Euro 2020 - source

The Spanish city of Seville is to be named as a host venue for the rescheduled Euro 2020 soccer tournament after Bilbao was dropped, a source close to the decision told Reuters on Friday.European soccers governing body UEFA could not confir...

Lifting lockdown brings surge of activity for UK companies - PMI

A deluge of new orders swept through British businesses in April as the country lifted some of its COVID-19 restrictions, according to a survey on Friday that pointed to a rapid rebound for the pandemic-hit UK economy.The preliminary flash ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021