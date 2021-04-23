Left Menu

Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI) announces New Office Bearers for 2021-22. Dr. Subho Ray to be the new President

PAFI provides a platform and opportunity to exchange information, share knowledge and experiences in engaging with various stakeholders like the government, media, industry associations, multilateral agencies, and think tanks.PAFI today announced its new office bearers for the year 2021-22.Dr. Subho Ray took over as the President of PAFI.

Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI) announces New Office Bearers for 2021-22. Dr. Subho Ray to be the new President

New Delhi [India], April 23: Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI), (www.pafi.in) is a professional resource for the public, corporate affairs, and public advocacy. PAFI provides a platform and opportunity to exchange information, share knowledge and experiences in engaging with various stakeholders like the government, media, industry associations, multilateral agencies, and think tanks.

PAFI today announced its new office bearers for the year 2021-22.

Dr. Subho Ray took over as the President of PAFI. Subho Ray is president of the Internet & Mobile Association India (IAMAI) since March 2006. He heads the permanent secretariat of the association and is an ex-officio member of its governing council. Before joining IAMAI, Subho was Director for the ICT vertical at the Confederation of Indian Industry in New Delhi, where he worked since 1998, closely with the software & services, BPM, hardware, and telecom industries.

“It is a moment of great pride to be the president of India’s largest association of public policy and public affairs professionals. PAFI would like to focus on working with the industry, government, and civil society in three specific areas: the overhaul of the health care sector with lessons learned during the pandemic; ease of doing business, especially for emerging sectors such as information & biotechnology and electric vehicles; and participation in and supportive of global and regional value chains especially in electronics manufacturing,” said Dr. Subho Ray.

Dr. Subho Ray takes over the role of President, PAFI, from Mr. Ishteyaque Amjad, upon completion of his successful term.

“In the most fateful year in our lives, despite all the challenges, we at PAFI could accomplish a lot. Throughout the pandemic, our member companies continued to make contributions to the communities, we partnered with governments and civil societies to save lives and support livelihoods. During the year, we hosted the highest number of PAFI dialogues, a truly global Annual National Forum, and started the Annual Lecture Series. Despite being physically apart, we came closer as a fraternity. I am sure that under Subho’s leadership, PAFI will scale greater heights.” said Mr. Ishteyaque Amjad, outgoing President PAFI and Group Head - Corporate Affairs, Godrej.

Mr. Virat Bhatia, Managing Director, Apple India, who leads strategy & policy for the company in India, is the new Vice President of PAFI. Mr. Tanmoy Chakrabarty Group Government Affairs Officer, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., is the new Secretary of PAFI. Ms. Vinita Sethi, SVP & Chief Public Affairs at the Apollo Hospitals Group, is the new Treasurer of PAFI.

About Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI): Since its inception in 2008, PAFI has been actively promoting public affairs as a profession and providing regular interactions and opportunities to exchange views and share the experience. PAFI believes that public affairs play a significant role in organisations as well as the development of India’s economy. The objective of PAFI is to provide knowledge and context to aid informed decision-making on policy advocacy and policymaking. PAFI is at the forefront of driving ethical and transparent dialogue amongst stakeholders and serves as a professional resource for Public Affairs practitioners. More information on PAFI PWR PWR

