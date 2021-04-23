Shree Cement's oxygen plants running to full capacity amid COVID crisis

Shree Cement's oxygen plants running to full capacity amid COVID crisisPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-04-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 17:44 IST
City-based Shree Cement on Friday said that its oxygen plants are operating at 100 per cent capacity in view of the huge demand amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.
The company said in a statement that it is maintaining a steady supply of oxygen cylinders to hospitals across India from its production units in Rajasthan, Karnataka, Bihar, Odisha and Chhattisgarh.
All plants of the company are also refilling cylinders free of cost, the statement said.
''The company has refilled over 12,000 cylinders in recent times,'' a Shree Cement official said.
There is high demand for oxygen in the wake of the raging second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic across the country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- ' a Shree
- Bihar
- Odisha
- India
- Shree Cement
- Chhattisgarh
ALSO READ
Sagarmala project can enable Odisha to emerge as major logistics destination, says Naveen Patnaik
Odisha: Public access restricted to govt offices in districts with high COVID-19 infection rate
COVID-19 vaccines stock won't last for more than 2 days: Odisha Health Min
Bihar police arrest 6 in Madhubani "massacre" case
Odisha govt tells prison authorities that no COVID-19 infected person be kept inside jail