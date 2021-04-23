Shree Cement's oxygen plants running to full capacity amid COVID crisis

City-based Shree Cement on Friday said that its oxygen plants are operating at 100 per cent capacity in view of the huge demand amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

The company said in a statement that it is maintaining a steady supply of oxygen cylinders to hospitals across India from its production units in Rajasthan, Karnataka, Bihar, Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

All plants of the company are also refilling cylinders free of cost, the statement said.

''The company has refilled over 12,000 cylinders in recent times,'' a Shree Cement official said.

There is high demand for oxygen in the wake of the raging second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic across the country.

