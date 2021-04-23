Left Menu

EU still backs AstraZeneca vaccine, cites insufficient data for specific risk factors

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 19:40 IST
Europe's drug regulator reiterated on Friday that benefits of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine outweigh any risks, after determining that serious side effects of rare blood clots are likely to occur in 1 out of 100,000 vaccinated people.

There was not enough data on the vaccine from Europe to determine if blood clot risks with low blood platelets would differ with the each dose of the vaccine, or to provide context on its benefits and risks with regards to gender, the European Medicines Agency said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

